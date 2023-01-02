Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Cynthia Juengel's avatar
Cynthia Juengel
Jan 2, 2023

Klaus ??? Seriously?!!!

Wants to take over the world!

How mentally SICK do you have to be to think this guy should rule the world, let alone be allowed out of the LOONEY BIN??????!!!!!

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Dennis D. Duffy's avatar
Dennis D. Duffy
Jan 2, 2023

Great job. Thank you.

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