Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Jeff Braden's avatar
Jeff Braden
Jan 1, 2024

Great List Roger! Steve Bannon needs to work on his style. Great commentator though.

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Philip van Zandt's avatar
Philip van Zandt
Jan 1, 2024

Gavin McInnes's fashion taste ranges from the exquisite to the retarded, much like his political opinions. So I think the G-dwag deserves some fashion recognition

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