On this New Year's Day we return to a tradition, and for the 15th year I post my International Best & Worst Dressed List. I undertook this tradition when the late Mr. Blackwell, a Hollywood columnist who produced his own List every year for 48 years, passed away in 2008. I published NO List in 2020, because I was gagged from all public communication by a federal judge and NO List for 2021, because my wife had just been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, from which, I am happy to report, she is in total remission.

It was hard enough coming up with the list of the Best and Worst Dressed ladies and gentlemen prior to the development of the transgender phenomena in which men wear women's clothing, and vice versa.

This makes it even more difficult.

This List is, however, not political, as I would note that late Senator Ted Kennedy was in my Best Dressed List for several years and MAGA podcaster Steve Bannon once again graces our Worst Dressed List this year. The List is nonpartisan and entirely non-ideological and I have to fight the urge to inject politics into it. Blackwell spent decades reporting on who were the very best and very worst dressed people in the world. His scorn or imprimatur could be the kiss of death or key to the city for the aspiring actress, socialite or business titan, and his withering criticism could destroy the up and coming.

As I have carried on this tradition in the years since with the Daily Caller, 2023 will be no different. While this year has been full of political, social, and cultural calamities, it has also been populated with some of the best and worst sartorial events around the world. There have been legendary statements of impeccable taste and utterly shocking crimes against not only good taste, but the basic tenets of true style.

Once again, we must note that while fashion is fleeting, style is both timeless and enduring. Skirts may go up or down, and neckties may be wide or thin, but the double-breasted Navy-blue blazer with gold military buttons will always be in style. The little black cocktail dress will always look smashing. A seersucker suit is always appropriate between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

We’ve made this point in the past, but feel it necessary to make it again in this age of sartorial error. Just as you don't order fish at a steakhouse, you should not wear a jean jacket to a wedding, as you wouldn't show up in a three piece suit to a bowling alley. Work out clothes are for the Gym and not the Mall. As I noted in my 2018 book "Stone's Rules" which Includes a forward by Tucker Carlson, the best dressed person is the one who is appropriately dressed for the activity in which they intend to engage. It's amazing how many people don't get this simple rule.

A "Lifetime Achievement" category became necessary when a handful of true dandies and swans dominated the List for several years. In order to create room for the up and coming, we moved them to this category of sartorial perfection.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Larry Kudlow

Josh Mankiewicz

Audrey Gelman

In past years, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow, CNN’s Mike Smerconish, presidential daughter Ivanka Trump, NBC’s Josh Mankiewicz, CBS Sports Shannon Sharpe, Rocker Mark Ronson, New York PR Whiz Audrey Gelman, and Pennsylvania politico Gordon Woodrow all graced our Best Dressed List for multiple years—ultimately graduating to our LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT category.

This year, former and future First Lady Melania Trump, honored on this list in previous years, joins the Lifetime Achievement category. America has not had a more stylish, chic, cultured and well dressed First Lady since Jackie Kennedy. No one has deserved the cover of Vogue more.

We salute them all, as this pantheon is joined by those inducted this year.

THE BEST DRESSED:

Eric Adams, NYC Mayor

While the Mayor of New York City may be under fire in a corruption scandal and for an influx of illegal immigrants, rising crime, and other issues facing Gotham, it never deters him from being one of the most well turned out dressers. His use of the timeless Windsor Knot and wide spread collar remains one of his most consistent and clear messages to the public regarding his sartorial motivations. Adams has also wisely embraced proper form fit tailoring, and never allows patterns to clash. He's the best dressed Mayor of the Big Apple since Beau James, Mayor Jimmy Walker.

Dom Lucre, Investigative Journalist

Sitting on the opposite end of the political spectrum of Eric Adams, former Hip Hop executive, armed services veteran, and investigative journalist Dom Lucre is a cut above the rest. While he enjoys styling some of the more casual aspects of fashion, when the moment calls for him to be dressed to the nines he never disappoints. Lucre's method of choice is the double breasted suit, which is of course a favorite here on the Best Dressed List. To be clear, we favor the six button double breasted suit, but Lucre pulls off the four-button double breasted suit with aplomb. Dreads and a natty double-breasted suit. It's a work that looks.

Julia Garner, Actress

Some might assume from her hard charging portrayal as Ruth on the Netflix Series Ozark, that Julia Garner would favor a more rural or rustic vibe, however she has continued to stun onlookers on the red carpet with her classy, refined, and sometimes out-of-the-box choices. The Golden Globe winning actress can pull off a simple black dress and a white ensemble complete with a cape just the same. Since it is the year of Barbie, let us not forget her Barbie esque outfit from the Golden Globes.

Tom Brady, Superbowl Champion

He's got the jawline, he's got the look, he's got the championship rings. While it's understandable that many of his public appearances feature him in sports or leisure wear, 2023 has seen G.O.A.T. lean towards a James Dean style, often appearing in simplistic outfits sporting a sleek black leather jacket, matched with a sweater or t-shirt. However, make no mistake, he can don a suit like no other.

Charlene, Princess of Monaco

Her Royal Highness has spent decades attracting attention for her innovative, diverse, and stunning style, similar to that of Princess Diana (though she will always remain FAR ahead of the curve. Sorry Prince Albert). The native South African Olympic swimmer has a broader build than most of her contemporaries, but she does not let that stop her from turning heads. Her ability to vacillate between basic bell bottoms and blouses, to more formal evening gowns or attire for royal occasions demonstrates that it's not always a matter of being in your "Sunday Best" to be considered a pinnacle of style or fashion.

Greg Kelly, WABC Radio New York

Journalist Greg Kelly adheres to the K.I.S.S. method (Keep It Simple Stupid) when preparing for his live shows and television broadcasts. One cannot underestimate this approach, and we all have felt at some moments to take chances with our wardrobe, which is understandable. But as most of us like consistency in journalism, Kelly likes consistency in the simplicity of his ensemble. Kelly once mused on social media about taking over the authorship of this List on an annual basis, and I told him he could have it when I died.

Zendaya, Actress and Musician

A returning favorite on my International Best and Worst Dressed list, Hollywood starlet and accomplished musician Zendaya has once again earned a spot on the Best Dressed. Filming and promoting the upcoming release of the sequel to the blockbuster remake of Dune has not prevented Zendaya from adhering to her impeccable stylistic splendor. Again, like several others in 2023, she embraced the color pink (Come On Barbie, Let's Go Party), during her appearance on the red carpet for the annual Screen Actors Guild awards, which featured an open shoulder concept and was festooned with fabric rose petals. Alternatively, her outfit at the NAACP awards was more risque and simple, but still amazing.

John Tabacco, Host of Wise Guys on Newsmax TV

The journalist, entrepreneur, and founder of Locatestock.com knows how to read the market and also land in the proper outfit whether it's for his news broadcasts or a night out on the town. Somewhere between Wall Street and Wisguys, Tabacco's suits have flair which makes him savvy and even a bit dangerous.

Owen Shroyer, host of War Room on Infowars

Despite the lengths the Biden "Justice" Department and DC officials have gone to imprison him and defile his reputation, the intrepid journalist has not let them dampen his spirits when it comes to getting ready for primetime. In recent years he's moved from a more casual to a professional approach in his attire, which is welcomed wholeheartedly. He is one of the few who can wear a dress shirt darker than his tie and get away with it. More recently he has been seen in a jaunty Panama hat.

Idris Elba, Actor and Humanitarian

The one and true heir to the throne of James Bond, Luther and The Wire star Idris Elba (hello Stringer Bell), has long been on our radar and has appeared in years prior. His suit at the Milan Fashion Show is an impeachable aquamarine that made a statement, once again, that he can rock a designer suit and t-shirt just the same. His performance in Hijack was of particular interest, along with the flick Beast.

Patrick Bet-David of Valuetainment

The Iranian-born entrepreneur, businessman, author and webcaster gravitates towards the Gordon Gekko style of male style. Despite running his businesses, engaging in political activism, and filming a show, Patrick Bet-David knows the rules and does not deviate. His casual attire is also understated and always appropriate. The well dressed financier and burgeoning journalist is granted his first Best Dressed title.

Marianne Williamson, Democrat Presidential Candidate

Yes, the New Age proponent who could easily be the mother at a sleepover who implores you to explore the power of mystical crystals, is indeed a fashion and style icon. She has the figure, adventurous attitude, and courage to try the idea of a female pantsuit. This is not meant as a slight, as Williamson can wear a suit better than most men. She means business.

Eric Metaxas, Bestselling Author and Host of The Eric Metaxas Show

He's got the fury and he's got the fire. Eric Metaxas has taken a lot of heat for his beliefs, but critics should lay off. Metaxas knows the importance of pinstripe, double breasted suits, and a solid pocket square. As a disciple of legendary New York tailor Mimmo Spano, Metaxas’ custom-made suits have a bit more shoulder than the more traditional drape suit cut offered by Anderson & Sheppard of Savile Row, London, as well as New York designer Alan Flusser. Metaxas knows how to sport a cutaway collar but teams them with an Ivy League college style that includes tweedy sports coats, V-neck sweaters, and natty neckwear.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Despite the fact that she is not the royal heir apparent to the English throne, she is most definitely the heir apparent to the styles and standards of several former royals. Princess Catherine does a great job of shifting her wardrobe between the more conservative Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana. From well appointed pantsuits to simpler peacoats joined with sweaters beneath, the Princess of Wales continues to impress.

Brannon Howse, World View Report

Millions have heard Brannon Howse on the radio, but only those who watch his Worldview Report realize what a snappy dresser he is. Howse's signature look includes an odd vest and tasteful monogrammed pocket squares, always placed just so, in the breast pocket of his custom suits or sports jackets. Never seen without a necktie on air, Brannon Howse spreads the gospel of Jesus Christ and the truth about world affairs in true style.

Isabella Maria Deluca, Conservative Online Influencer

Deluca is a rising star who has set the bar on female dress in the conservative movement. Deluca has not slowed down in 2023, giving us look after look that remains extremely impressive. Her look is always polished, stylish and timeless. I usually hate it when women post selfies on social media. Not with Deluca. This is her second year on the Best Dressed List.

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador

The young Latin American leader has embarked upon one of the most significant crackdowns on gang activity in El Salvador, which when he was elected was one of the most violent countries in the world. So we understand that he's had to embrace a more relaxed "on the ground" look for most of his presidency. However, when he appears at official functions or State visits, you can tell he can dress the part, unlike the Ukrainian president who seemingly does not own or refuses to wear a suit. No fatigues or grungy 'Fidel Castro" look for Bukele. He looks like ... a President.

WORST DRESSED:

Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida

We cannot even begin to explain the sartorial suicide that is Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida. For years I wondered if he actually owned a suit. Not only are his presidential ambitions exploding faster than the Hindenburg, his new found affection for bargain bin suits and Tom Cruise platform shoes or cowboy boots with lifts is becoming a legend of their own. The ties are tied lazily, the suits too big, the smile too rehearsed. Dwight Eisenhower didn't wear a vest with his campaign logo on it. Neither did Richard Nixon. Reagan wouldn't have been caught dead in one. Tacky. Not Presidential.

Jill Biden, First Lady

The First Lady of the President of the United States, who earned a Doctorate Degree, apparently never studied anything about style or fashion in her nearly decades long schooling. Why do her dresses always look like they were made out of curtains, table cloths, or rugs? Her choice of bold and cheap looking prints is not a good look for her. The First Lady should never look dowdy. Just godawful. Sadly, Dr. Jill's sartorial choices are not as good at as her husband's. Joe Biden may not be all there but he was actually on last year's best dressed list a his choice of neckwear is spot-on.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine President

The actor/comedian hired by oligarchs to play the part of the President of Ukraine has spent far too many occasions dressed down, as he requests billions from foreign leaders, that we have to wonder if he even owns a suit. The grungy military style sweaters might make him look the part of a leader at warm but shouldn't he at least put on a suit and tie when addressing a joint session of Congress? Churchill did.

UPDATE NOTE: Zelensky wore a suit and tie when he addressed the globalist World Economic Forum but not a joint session of Congress. WTF?

Senator John Fetterman

The United States Senator from Pennsylvania has notoriously possessed the sartorial habits of a hobo. You are serving the people of America and Pennsylvania people in the United States Senate, but cannot dress in anything but a hoodie, cut-off sweatpants and a baggy t-shirt? Fetterman tries to play it off as a working class energy, but he is far from it and should know that stevedores in the Port of Philadelphia would show enough class to show up dressed right for the job. When Chuck Schumer (who dresses like an aluminum siding salesman from Long Island) relaxed the US Senate rules requring male members wear a jacket and tie on the Senate Floor to accommodate Fetterman's slobbishness, Senate members over-road him reinstating the requirement. Bravo!

Karine Jean Pierre, White House Communications Director

Just awful. We understand that her job explaining the merits of the Biden administration is tough, but it seems she spends more time spinning the dismal economic results than she does selecting her outfit for the big event. We will not address her makeup, but suffice to say, Hillary Clinton does the pantsuit look better than her, which says a lot. To be fair, she is a slight step above former Communications Director Jen Psaki.

Hailey Bieber

Aside from her marital relation to the musical sensation, it is not understood why his wife Hailey has any claim to fame at all. It certainly isn't because of how she dresses, or the horrific skincare routine she created that left an untold number of people broken out and broken down. Her nepotism, through her father Alec Baldwin, is more than enough, to earn her a place on the worst dressed. How does she have so much cash but so little concern for her style? Regular working class people scoff.

Steve Bannon

Sloppy Steve has made my Worst Dressed List for a number of years. I don't understand why he wears button-down shirts on top of button down shirts, or the whole clad all in black "fat Johnny Cash” vibe he's got going. And what's with the three pens clipped to his shirt? Does he own a necktie? Would it hurt to shave or wash his hair? Unkempt, slovenly, inappropriate.

Bill Belichik, Championship NFL Coach

Can someone get this man a suit? A proper fitting tracksuit? Anything that doesn't make him look absolutely offensive? Much has been said about his lack of style, but what more can we say? He looks like a man on a weeks long bender in the outskirts of Boston, not a Superbowl winning coach.

Madonna

I loved the Madonna of the “Blonde Ambition Tour" days. Atrocious plastic surgery, decades of rampant drug use, and an overall decline in the kind of outfits she finds acceptable to step out of the house in are a perfect storm of repugnance. There is so much to be said about how horrific her wardrobe has become, but it was not always so for the musician who has sold over 300 million records worldwide. She looks like a bag lady. Sad.

Sam Brinton

The former Biden administration official in charge of nuclear waste disposal might want to try his hand in auditioning for Stephen King's Pennywise in future installments of the film IT. We don't know what's more concerning, the obscene crimes against style Briton committed, his penchant for below clearance rate lipstick and makeup, or the fact that he stole most of the designs he wore from women of color.

SPECIAL MENTIONS:

Charles Payne of FOX Business News

With well tailored suits and tasteful neckwear Fox Business Broadcaster Charles Payne hits the mark. No one does bold pinstripes better. As a longtime member of our Best Dressed, the Fox Business analyst seamlessly does what most people cannot, dress properly for the occasion, and his occasion is broadcasting to millions each and every day. Aside from his spot on financial analysis, he sets the standard for on-air style.

Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson is the last person who would want to be on our best dressed list. I guarantee he hates it. But facts are facts. He may be gone from Fox News but Tucker Carlson's style remains. From fly fishing to launching his own network, Carlson never fails to amaze with his WASPY approach- meaning he spends no time even thinking about what to wear and simply dons what feels right. He dumped the bowties long ago (I loved them), but his choice of regimental stripe neckwear is always perfect. Although now that he's his own boss he only has to wear a necktie when he feels like it.

For those reading this list and wondering why someone was not on the Best Dressed or know someone who deserved to be on the Worst Dressed, please email StoneOnStyle@StoneZone.com. Until then, we have another year to discern the haves and have nots. A happy New Year to everyone reading this and we hope 2024 is a fruitful and prosperous adventure!

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