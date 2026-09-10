Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2d

A nonprofit logo should never become a get-out-of-jail-free card. Stone’s strongest point is that accountability must reach anyone who knowingly organizes or finances violence, including people comfortably removed from the street. Follow the money, establish the coordination, and prosecute the crimes the evidence supports. Calling an operation “mutual aid” cannot excuse criminal conduct any more than calling it “patriotism” can. Conservatives who endured lawfare should insist on investigations strong enough to withstand scrutiny and convictions built on proof. The objective should be dismantling criminal operations while preserving Americans’ freedom to dissent. Equal justice means political connections buy nobody immunity.

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Mark Matis's avatar
Mark Matis
2d

If they want to clean out the sewer, they also need to deal with the ADL.

THEY are every bit as putrid as the SPLC!!!

And their headquarters are not that far from those of SPLC.

Birds of a feather...

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