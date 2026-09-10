The Trump administration’s decision to move decisively against the Southern Poverty Law Center marks one of the most consequential institutional reckonings in our nation’s history.

Federal prosecutors have charged the organization with wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, alleging that it systematically deceived its own donors. According to the indictment and statements from senior Justice Department officials, the SPLC funneled more than three million dollars in contributions—raised under the banner of dismantling hate groups—into payments to informants embedded inside Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi circles. Shell companies and opaque accounts allegedly masked the transfers. FBI Director Kash Patel has publicly accused the group of promising donors it would dismantle violent extremists while instead paying those same extremists and, in some cases, enabling criminal activity.

Regardless of how the eventual trial concludes, the SPLC is already finished as a credible moral authority. Its reputation lies in ruins. Donors have fled, major financial platforms have restricted contributions, and the organization’s carefully cultivated image as a neutral watchdog has been eviscerated. The campaign against the SPLC must now serve as the operating template for every far-left front that has spent years operating with similar impunity.

Yet cutting off one tentacle of the hydra accomplishes little if the rest of the body remains free to regenerate. Marxists and their fellow travelers have perfected the art of the nebulous front. They create layers of “autonomous” collectives, community organizations, and mutual-aid networks that can absorb pressure, rebrand overnight, and deny any central command structure when the authorities close in.

These Marxist organizers possess discipline, long-term strategic patience, and an organizational playbook refined over decades. Their tactics are designed to evade culpability while continuing the same subversive work under new letterheads. The federal government cannot allow that evasiveness to become a shield. The full weight of investigation, prosecution, asset seizure, and institutional disruption must be expanded to the next tier of organizations that have functioned as the operational backbone of street-level disruption and resistance to lawful federal authority.

The following fronts are a good starting point for expanding the federal crackdown against subversive leftism:

Communities Organizing Latine Power and Action (COPAL)

Based in Minneapolis and founded in 2018, COPAL presents itself as a member-driven advocate for Latine families focused on housing, health, and environmental justice. In practice it has become a central node of terrorism directed against law enforcement.

In June 2026 federal prosecutors indicted fifteen individuals linked to the COPAL network and its affiliated fronts. The pattern is familiar: COPAL trains activists in disruption tactics, deploys “constitutional observers” and rapid-response teams to monitor and interfere with Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, then carefully distances itself once arrests occur. Its Immigrant Defense Network coordinates dozens of allied groups across the Midwest.

The organization has helped organize large-scale anti-ICE actions, including the ICEOUT MN protests, while maintaining a public posture of pure community service. This is the same dual-track method the SPLC once used—public virtue signaling paired with private operational support for confrontational activity.

COPAL deserves the same comprehensive federal scrutiny that has already gutted the SPLC’s credibility and financial model. The 15 indictments cannot be seen as bad apples. These were effectively COPAL’s footsoldiers and that should lead to broader action to bring down the COPAL network. Training people to obstruct federal officers and then feigning innocence when those people are caught is not 1st Amendment advocacy; this is part of a war designed to prevent immigration enforcement and put law enforcement in grave danger.

Unión del Barrio

Unión del Barrio occupies a parallel role on the West Coast. This long-standing socialist organization, active since the early 1980s, has positioned itself as the backbone of anti-ICE resistance in California. Senator Josh Hawley formally accused the group of financing and providing logistical and material support for coordinated protests that escalated into riots in the Los Angeles area.

Unión del Barrio organizes community “self-defense” patrols that systematically monitor ICE staging areas, document agent movements, and broadcast real-time alerts so that targets can scatter. These patrols are not spontaneous neighborhood watches; they are trained, coordinated, and explicitly framed as resistance to federal authority.

After Hawley’s letters demanded that the organization cease such support, Unión del Barrio responded with defiance, casting the scrutiny itself as an attack on community self-defense. The group’s ideology is openly revolutionary. It does not merely lobby for policy change; it builds parallel structures designed to stop federal law on the ground by any means necessary. That is precisely the kind of organized obstruction that warrants the same aggressive investigative tools applied to the SPLC—subpoenas, financial tracing and criminal charges against group leaders who aid and abet civil disorder.

Torch Network

The Torch Network represents the national infrastructure of militant ANTIFA groups operating under the convenient fiction of autonomy. Born from the older Anti-Racist Action network, Torch functions as an accrediting and coordinating body for chapters that include Atlanta Antifascists, Front Range Anti-Fascists, Asheville Anti Racism, Rose City Antifa, and others scattered across the country. Its points of unity explicitly reject reliance on police or courts and commit members to direct action against those they label fascists.

The network holds annual conferences, maintains communication channels, and provides mutual support for legal defense and tactical training. Claiming decentralization has long been the movement’s preferred defense against conspiracy charges. Yet the shared ideology, interlocking personnel, and coordinated public messaging reveal a functioning organization. Going after Torch is the equivalent of striking at the circulatory system of American ANTIFA. Dismantling its ability to credential new chapters, share resources, and sustain continuity would do more to degrade the capacity for organized political violence than a series of isolated local prosecutions.

Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Freedom Road Socialist Organization is an explicitly Marxist-Leninist cadre group with deep historical roots in the New Communist Movement and a long paper trail in FBI files. One of its affiliates, Alejandro Orellana, was raided by federal agents in June 2025 and charged with conspiracy to commit civil disorder and aiding and abetting civil disorder after he allegedly distributed protective gear to anti-ICE protesters engaged in clashes with law enforcement in Los Angeles. The charges were later dropped without prejudice—a miscarriage of justice caused by holdovers in the Justice Departments who cowed political pressure rather than stick with the evidence.

Because the dismissal was without prejudice, the case can and should be revived. FRSO openly celebrates its members’ participation in confrontational street actions and frames federal enforcement itself as illegitimate. An organization that trains and deploys cadres for the express purpose of resisting federal immigration operations while maintaining a formal Marxist-Leninist structure cannot claim the protections of ordinary political speech. It is a revolutionary formation working against the United States and should be treated accordingly.

These four organizations are merely illustrative. Hundreds more operate under similar banners of mutual aid, community defense, immigrant justice, or antifascism while performing the same essential function: building parallel power designed to obstruct the constitutional order. This would be no different than if ISIS or Al Qaeda were building up their ranks in the streets. It would not be tolerated then, and this domestic threat is far more insidious and widespread than radical Islam could ever hope to be. It must be treated similarly without exception.

The Trump administration must remain aggressive and set clear precedents. During the lawfare years of the previous administration, the Left demonstrated it would use every available legal and institutional lever against its opponents. There is no strategic reason to exercise unilateral restraint now. Softness will not be reciprocated. These groups and the ideology that animates them stand in fundamental opposition to Western Civilization, the American constitutional system, and the liberties that every American patriot holds dear.

The stakes of the present contest are existential. While the Trump administration still holds the necessary power, it must use that power fully. This goes beyond investigation, prosecution, financial disruption and sustained institutional pressure—which are a good start but cannot suffice alone. The feds must examine every War on Terror statute. They must use RICO laws. They must get creative. Every tool at their disposal must be used to render the leftist organizational apparatus wholly inoperable, leaving them scrambling for decades to come.