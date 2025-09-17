The weaponization of government against political opponents has now reached an apex so grotesque, so tyrannical, and so nakedly partisan, that even the casual observer cannot miss it. The project code-named Arctic Frost is not merely an investigation; it is a sledgehammer wielded by the Biden Crime Family and demonic Democratic regime with their Deep State allies to bludgeon conservatives into submission.

Make no mistake: this is not justice - it is retributive “justice”. Revenge. Reprisal. Retaliation.

When the FBI launched Arctic Frost in April 2022 they dressed it up as an inquiry into the events surrounding the 2020 election. But what it became was a dragnet ensnaring nearly one hundred Republican groups and individuals. The Republican National Committee, the Republican Attorneys General Association, Turning Point USA, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, ME, and countless others all suddenly pulled into the vortex of suspicion not because of evidence of crime, but because of our politics.

This is how the left operates. They took their playbook straight from Saul Alinsky and they manufacture investigations, stretch the law like taffy, and unleash federal prosecutors as political hitmen. The result is not merely reputational destruction, but financial annihilation. They know that defending oneself against an endless barrage of subpoenas, proffer sessions, civil proceedings, depositions, document requests, and trials bleeds the target dry. Even if you ultimately prevail, you are left bankrupt, humiliated, tortured, and exhausted. That is the point.

The left mockingly calls this “justice.” I and their other victims call it what it is: lawfare.

This is the same lawfare that was used against me, where fabricated charges and perjured testimony were assembled like Lincoln Log building blocks into a case designed to ruin my life. I survived only by the grace of God, the support of patriots across America, and ultimately, the justified pardon of President Donald J. Trump who knew I was innocent all along. But make no mistake, millions of dollars in legal bills, years of harassment, and the permanent smear on my name are scars that remain.

As The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal have all failed to report, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's final unredacted report, which was only released because of the order of a federal judge, grudgingly admits that Mueller found no evidence of Russian collusion, WikiLeaks collaboration, or any other crime on my part. In fact, Mueller admitted that the barriers to prosecuting me for any such crime were "factual."

Arctic Frost is just the newest and most sinister extension of this political persecution. Its very name is telling: a “frost” meant to chill, to freeze, to intimidate any American who dares question the regime, organize politically, or exercise free speech. They don’t need to win convictions. They just need to destroy lives. They just need to send a message: cross us, and we will bankrupt you. Lawfare!

This is not democracy it is tyrannical government festooned in business suits. The Biden Justice Department, propped up by Comey loyalists still infesting the FBI and their useful idiots in the media are running an operation more suited to East Germany than the United States.

This and all their lawfare offensives will fail. The American people are waking up. Finally. They are beginning to see the double standard, the selective prosecution, the fabricated charges. The American people now see that while Hunter Biden commits firearms related crimes, sells access to the Oval Office like candy bars, and receives a preemptive pardon that Republicans are dragged through the fires of hell for paperwork errors or political speech. They see the scales of justice tipped like a carnival game. Therefore I must wonder, why would Hunter Biden need a preemptive pardon? Ask yourself the same. If the Biden Crime Family was never involved in anything deleterious, then why the need for a pardon at all? For each of them. And preemptively at that!

So just as we survived the lies of the Russia hoax, we will survive Arctic Frost. We will expose it for what it is: a political vendetta masquerading as an investigation. When the reckoning comes - and it will - history books will show that this era of weaponized lawfare was the death rattle of a corrupt establishment that feared the people more than it loved the truth.