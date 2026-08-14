Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

The old ATF lost public trust because too often it became a regulatory lightning rod instead of a crime-fighting agency. Stabilizing braces, shifting definitions, unfinished receivers, administrative games, and litigation circus acts did not make America safer. Fast and Furious was worse: a catastrophic government malpractice scandal that let guns walk into cartel hands and left blood on the floor, including the murder of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry. Robert Cekada represents the corrective. Respect lawful gun owners. Protect constitutional liberty. Cooperate with state and local law enforcement. Use ATF’s real expertise on explosives, arson, trafficking, gangs, and violent repeat offenders. A gun is not the enemy. The armed criminal is.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bill Quick's avatar
Bill Quick
34m

Odd. The last time I looked at the Second Amendment, it did not say, "to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed, unless said infringement is done by BATF regulations."

Nor am I reassured by the new director's long history in law enforcement. Cops as a general rule really don't much like the notion of firearms in the hands of private citizens. They will tolerate it if forced by law to do so, but they really don't like it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture