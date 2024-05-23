Biden DOJ Authorized “DEADLY FORCE” in Mar-a-Lago Like In Raid On Roger Stone Home — The StoneZONE!

Roger Stone and co-host Troy Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Slingshot.news, discuss the shocking revelation that Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland authorized the use of deadly force in the raid on President Trump’s in Mar-a-Lago in August of 2022.

Stone says the news triggered PTSD for himself and his wife because when Stone was arrested on January 25th, 2019, his home was stormed by 29 FBI agents brandishing fully automatic M4 assault weapons. Photos of the actual raid on Stone’s home are shown on the show.

Stone recalls that his wife, who is essentially deaf, was awoken by FBI agents as she stared down the barrel of assault rifles.

Stone and Smith also discuss Trump’s decision to hold a campaign event in the South Bronx and the deep inroads that polling shows Trump is making in the Black and Hispanic communities.

Stone reviews Joe Biden’s record as a segregationist, who is also responsible for the 1994 Crime Bill that has been used to incarcerate hundreds of thousands of poor Black people.

