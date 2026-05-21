Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Howard Carter's avatar
Howard Carter
11m

“For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.” - Marcus Tullius Cicero (106-43 bc)

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Mark Parrish's avatar
Mark Parrish
7m

"Betty Crocker camouflage". Maybe we can add identity theft to the charges.

Great job, Roger.

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