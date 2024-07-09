Can Joe Biden Survive + Is Doug Burgum The Right Man For VP? The StoneZONE

Shane Trejo, journalist at Big League Politics, joins Roger Stone and co-host Troy Smith on The StoneZONE with shocking information about North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. Although Burgum has been vocally supporting Trump, Burgum was in favor of selling 300 acres of premium North Dakota farmland to a Chinese food manufacturing company. The location would have been only 20 minutes from the Grand Forks Air Force Base where sophisticated military drones are regularly tested.

Trejo also revealed that Burgum initially became wealthy by selling his software company to Bill Gates for $1.1 billion.

The Big League Politics journalist also reveals that Burgum had signed a transgender bill, as well as vetoing school choice legislation. Do we really trust a close friend of Bill Gates, who Gates clearly made wealthy, to be Trump’s Vice President? Stone said that he would support whoever Trump names as his vice presidential running mate but cautioned his listeners that no decision would be formal until Trump himself announces it.

“Trump is a public relations wizard and he is the master of the tease,” Stone has said. “He will get as much publicity out of this decision as possible.”

Stone and Smith also discussed whether or not President Joe Biden, who is facing calls in his own party for him to step aside, will survive. Stone notes that Democrat congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are getting increasingly nervous, as new polling showed that states and districts that previously were thought to be “safe,” are now competitive. Stone also notes that the Democrat Party’s largest bundlers and fundraisers have almost unanimously cut Biden off.

Stone continues, stating that he still stands by his prediction that should Biden step aside, a runaway Democrat National Committee would bypass Vice President Kamala Harris for former First Lady Michelle Obama in a draft movement.

Subscribe to the StoneZONE on Rumble, and catch the show LIVE weekdays at 8PM EST at Rumble.com/RogerStone

Find Roger:

Official Website: StoneZONE.com

Substack Blog: rogerstone.substack.com

Twitter: @RogerJStoneJr

Truth Social: @RealRogerStone

Gab: @RogerJStoneJr

Telegram: @RogerStoneJr

Support Roger:

If you want to donate directly to help him in his ongoing legal battles, you can donate to the Stone Defense Fund at StoneDefenseFund.com

You can also pick up some merchandise from the official StoneZONE shop. Items like the world-famous Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong t-shirt are available alongside signed books, signed "Roger" Stone Paperweights, and much more. Check it out today at StoneZONE.shop

Another great way to support Roger, and the StoneZONE, is on Cameo, where you can buy a custom video message from the man himself: Cameo.com/RogerStone

Want to text with Roger, or schedule a video call? Book on Minnect here: Subscribe to the StoneZONE on Rumble, and catch the show LIVE weekdays at 8PM EST at Rumble.com/RogerStone

Find Roger:

Official Website: StoneZONE.com

Substack Blog: rogerstone.substack.com

Twitter: @RogerJStoneJr

Truth Social: @RealRogerStone

Gab: @RogerJStoneJr

Telegram: @RogerStoneJr

Support Roger:

If you want to donate directly to help him in his ongoing legal battles, you can donate to the Stone Defense Fund at StoneDefenseFund.com

You can also pick up some merchandise from the official StoneZONE shop. Items like the world-famous Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong t-shirt are available alongside signed books, signed "Roger" Stone Paperweights, and much more. Check it out today at StoneZONE.shop

Another great way to support Roger, and the StoneZONE, is on Cameo, where you can buy a custom video message from the man himself: Cameo.com/RogerStone

When you use promo code 'STONE' with any of our show sponsors, not only do you get steep discounts, but you support Roger and the StoneZONE:

MyPillow.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyStore.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyPatriotCigars.com: Promo code 'STONE'

CardioMiracle.com: Promo code 'STONE'



Interesting in sponsoring The StoneZONE?

Reach out at podcast@stonezone.com

When you use promo code 'STONE' with any of our show sponsors, not only do you get steep discounts, but you support Roger and the StoneZONE:

MyPillow.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyStore.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyPatriotCigars.com: Promo code 'STONE'

CardioMiracle.com: Promo code 'STONE'



Interesting in sponsoring The StoneZONE?

Reach out at podcast@stonezone.com