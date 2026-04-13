Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martyn's avatar
Martyn
13m

Cassidy Hutchison was and is a willful, self-serving fraud and little more than the eager child-puppet of that odious troll Liz Cheney

Reply
Share
richard cunningham's avatar
richard cunningham
10m

In spite of the truth being revealed, the damage her lies have created is still accepted by ordinary gullible leftists.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture