The scandal of Charles McGonigal is no mere footnote in history - it is a festering, malignant sore on the face of American justice. It is the most brazen example of the FBI’s arrogance, corruption, and perfidy against the American people. McGonigal, a high-level FBI official, was charged with accepting bribes when he should have been charged with espionage. And make no mistake: this sordid tale of betrayal and deception is far from over.

McGonigal, once the exalted head (or “crowned head”) of the counterintelligence kingdom at the FBI’s all-powerful New York Field Office, was not simply dabbling with Russia and Albania. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) has now confirmed what many of us long suspected: his tentacles extended into China as well with none other than a not-so-casual association with the Biden Crime Family.

China - the very adversary waging an unrelenting war on America’s economy, our health, our sovereignty, and our future. Where else did McGonigal’s treachery reach? Who else within the upper echelons of American law enforcement and intelligence services was in league with him, profiteering on America’s vulnerabilities, feeding at the trough of betrayal like barnyard pigs?

And yet, what punishment did this so-called rogue operator receive for his colossal catalog of sins? A laughable 78 months in federal prison. Seventy-eight months! For a man who consorted with foreign agents, betrayed this nation, compromised national security, and spat in the face of the very sacred Oath he swore to uphold. In fact, McGonigal’s sentence has been officially shortened twice.

No espionage charges. No treason charges. No asset forfeiture. No tax fraud charges. No further investigative work to uncover McGonigal’s involvement in any other illicit financial activities. NONE. That alone is extraordinary. In virtually every corruption and foreign-agent case, the government seizes ill-gotten gains. But here, McGonigal’s prosecution was tidied up with the help of the Biden Justice department and swept away with surgical neatness as though to erase the evidence trail.

And where is the Treasury Department? Why no action from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to enforce economic sanctions, why no action from the Financial Crimes Enhancement Network (FinCEN), why no sanctions into this matter from the IRS Crime Division into the crimes against our nation which McGonigal brazenly conspired to violate? Violating United States economic sanctions is not some technical infraction; it is a crime of the highest order. It undermines the very foundation of American foreign policy and national security. Yet there have been no meaningful investigations into tax fraud, no forensic accounting of his offshore dealings, no scrutiny of money laundering through crypto or shell corporations. Instead, silence. Silence from the media and silence from the government.

Why? Because the Biden Justice Department desperately wanted you to believe McGonigal was just one “rotten apple.” One bad man. One isolated disgrace. Nothing systemic, nothing to see here. In truth, McGonigal was the senior counterintelligence czar - a member of the carnivorous cabal created by James Comey.

McGonigal was a major Washington and New York powerbroker. He was the gatekeeper to America’s most sensitive secrets. McGonigal could not possibly have acted alone. He was part of a network. A select one of the few in the Comey cabal. The same shadowy clique of corrupt officials and Deep State assassins who concocted the phony “Russia Collusion” hoax - a witch hunt that ensnared me personally, leading to my false arrest and politically motivated conviction. McGonigal was arrested quietly and with little fanfare with no more than eleven people at the tier of New York City law enforcement and Justice Department officials in the know. By contrast, my false arrest for much less serious allegations - allegations that were proven to be untrue by the full and unredacted Mueller Report - was brought to you live on television by the FBI and their sponsors, CNN. Twenty-nine heavily armed FBI agents in full SWAT gear and brandishing fully automatic M4 assault weapons stormed my home at 6 a.m., to arrest me for the alleged crime of “lying” under oath to Congress regarding “Russian collusion” that we now know definitively never happened. McGonical was allowed to quietly surrender.

The incurious media dutifully played its part with the McGonigal scandal, treating this as a two or three day story and moving along. No inquisitiveness. No digging. No appetite to pull the loose thread that would unravel a tapestry of corruption inside the FBI and DOJ. Instead, the media served as a propaganda arm for the Biden administration, repeating the lie that McGonigal was an outlier, not the norm. The scandal came and went in a flash. They chose silence because exposing McGonigal fully would have exposed them too. And I can tell you there is no doubt in my mind, nor the minds of many others, that Charles McGonigal’s crimes against our country were a solo operation with only one participant in the Bureau.

So I ask again: Where is the money? Who were his partners in this treasonous enterprise? Why no sanctions enforcement? Why no asset seizures? Why no tax indictments? These questions remain unanswered, deliberately buried by a Justice Department and an FBI desperate to protect their own.

I will not rest. I will not relent. I will not be silent until there is a full, unfettered investigation into McGonigal and his presumed co-conspirators. His crimes were not peccadilloes—they were perfidies of the highest order, betrayals of the sacred trust of the American people.

The rot of the FBI runs deep and Charles McGonigal is not one isolated “rotten apple.” He is the emblem of an institution that has become weaponized, corrupt, and seditious to its very core. Unless this is all fully exposed and uprooted, our Republic itself hangs in the balance.

This is not justice. This is a cover-up. This is treason dressed up as a sweetheart plea deal, wrapped with a bow, and presented to the American people as if nothing more were needed. Meanwhile, McGonigal continues to collect his taxpayer-funded pension, wrapped in a ribbon and blanket of protection while living comfortably on the largesse of the very citizens he betrayed.

Charles McGonigal is not the only rotten apple in the barrel of the Biden DOJ. He’s simply the one they were forced to reveal. The others are still there, festering in the shadows, waiting to be exposed. And I, for one, will not stop until they are.