Clay Higgins | 07-21-24
Clay Higgins | 07-21-24

Jul 23, 2024

Glen Clay Higgins is an American politician and reserve law enforcement officer from the state of Louisiana. A Republican, Higgins is the U.S. representative for Louisiana's 3rd congressional district.

