Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
19h

This is exactly why the Anti-Weaponization Fund must come back. A dismissal does not restore a raided bank account, a ruined reputation, a lost house, or years spent living under the threat of prosecution. The lawfare cartel understood that. Conviction was never the only weapon. Process was the punishment. Legal bills were the punishment. Isolation was the punishment. Media branding was the punishment. Senior citizens and local activists were treated like domestic terrorists for doing what elite Democrats had gamed out months earlier when they thought Biden might need alternate electors. If the government can destroy political opponents and walk away after the case collapses, the next abuse is already being drafted. Revive the fund. Pay the victims. Make malicious prosecutors personally famous.

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Mark Parrish's avatar
Mark Parrish
17h

Opposition to the anti-weaponization fund is the exact same as opposition to the Save America Act. The "establishment" has an agenda. Rigged elections are necessary to accomplish the goals of elite politicians. I believe at the center of those goals is a desire for world government. That goal REQUIRES the elimination of America. For democrats, lawfare against ordinary patriots is part of the game plan. In that regard, they are no different from Islamists. Republicans prefer a very slow and methodical approach. For them, patriot casualties are collateral damage. Acceptable in war but not the intended objective. I don't believe we'd have seen any of the dismissals against electors had anyone but Trump been elected. I do believe we are living in prophetic times and that the world is headed, rapidly, toward a climactic event of global significance.

My prayer for 50 years now has been that God would grant me the wisdom to know what I should do and the courage to do that no matter the threat.

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