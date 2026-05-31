Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann
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El Tigre matters because Latin America is done with polite failure. Colombia’s crisis is not just crime, drugs, migration, Venezuela, Cuba, or Washington policy. It is all of them fused together by elite weakness. Petro’s appeasement empowered the armed groups. Cepeda would deepen the disease. Valencia may be competent, but she is still old-system politics with better manners. De la Espriella is the populist rupture: Trump’s directness, Bukele’s security doctrine, Milei’s anti-bureaucratic fury, and Colombian nationalism wrapped into one insurgent campaign. The whole hemisphere should watch closely. If Colombia turns, the narco-left takes a body blow.

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