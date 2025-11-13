Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
5h

This will only increase the blackmarket business! Hemp oil saves lives!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patrick Chine's avatar
Patrick Chine
5h

Great insight. Is Big Pharma complaining that hemp products cut into sales of their befuddling mix of pills? Is Big Pharma unhappy that people found a healthier alternative than being so drugged on prescribed medications?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture