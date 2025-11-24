President Donald Trump has called for elected Democrats to be charged with sedition after several elected U.S. Senators recorded a video urging the military to refuse commands issued under the President. The video, which featured Democrat U.S. Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona as well as Reps. Chris Deluzio of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Jason Crow of Colorado, urges military officials to refuse to follow orders from the Commander-in-Chief.

The participants, touting their deep state credentials, addressed military personnel and intelligence analysts, saying: “We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now. Americans trust their military, but that trust is at risk. This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens. Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution. Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders... You must refuse illegal orders.”

President Trump is not taking this for empty lip service, nor should he. This is a call to arms for a revolt. 18 U.S.C. § 2387 makes it a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison for anyone “with intent to interfere with, impair, or influence the loyalty, morale, or discipline of the military or naval forces” to “advise, counsel, urge, or in any manner cause or attempt to cause insubordination, disloyalty, mutiny, or refusal of duty by any member of the military or naval forces of the United States.” This seems to be an open-and-shut violation of U.S. Code, and President Trump wholeheartedly agrees with that interpretation of the law.

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand - We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET,” President Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, following it up with another post stating, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Democrats are predictably crying victim in response to President Trump’s demand for justice. House Democrat Leaders issued the following statement: “We have been in contact with the House Sergeant at Arms and the United States Capitol Police to ensure the safety of these Members and their families. Donald Trump must immediately delete these unhinged social media posts and recant his violent rhetoric before he gets someone killed.” (As if they have not brought on violence against Republicans by ceaselessly defaming them as racist, fascist, white supremacists and Nazis for the past decade.)

While President Trump is correct that those elected lawmakers appearing in the video ought to face charges on sedition, it is not likely they will ever be held to account. Nearly one year into President Trump’s second term, not one single deep state apparatchik who lorded over Russia-gate and has been exposed for committing blatant treason is rotting behind bars. The only individual who has even been charged is former FBI Director James Comey on a weak perjury charge, far less than what he deserved to receive. Comey has been treated with kid gloves since his prosecution was announced, and there are now rumors that his case will be dismissed because of procedural negligence. This is seemingly willful neglect of the Trump electoral mandate to drain the swamp.

If dozens of Obama and Biden-era criminals – such as former CIA Director John Brennan, former NSA Director James Clapper, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and many others from the laundry list of obviously guilty officials – had been indicted already, subjected to dehumanizing perp walks, and were being dragged through a grueling loop of humiliating court proceedings, these lawmakers likely would have kept quiet, fearing the consequences of speaking so flippantly to undermine the rule of law.

But because the DOJ has refused to do its due diligence, the Democrat officials flap their gums and dare the administration to do something about it. In their eyes, they are still above the law. President Trump has delivered consequentially on many issues, but none are more important than cleaning up the Deep State. Removing the permanent government from Washington D.C. and crippling their apparatus of control is essential, or they will just lie dormant and then undo the progress made by President Trump as soon as he departs from the White House. That is why it is incumbent upon DOJ leaders to waste no more time in putting deep staters behind bars, and if they are not up to the task, then President Trump must find new DOJ leadership with the fortitude to get the job done.