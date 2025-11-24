Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Charlie
21m

How on Earth is Trump not aware of the disintegrating voting bloc? Is he so full of himself that he sees his benevolent position and “deals” over every citizen who elected him?

Who are his “tRuStEd” advisors communicating with him? And what in his right has enabled his judgement over the lack of prosecutions by the DoJ? He looks like a lame-duck and quite within his “right” not to care despite appointing and delegating task (mis)management

Was he intending to collapse the MAGA voting bloc and blame them for their status? Or is he planning on blaming those actively fighting his administration for his problems?

Trump seems compromised, insulated by a dangerously entitled news and information campaign, or his faculties are collapsing and he’s defaulting on what he knows because of some existential threat.

The last supposition implies he is morally defunct and is not able to perform on his campaign promises, but is able to do whatever “he choses” as president.

CHUCKY
5m

The indictments against Comey and Fat Leticia were just dismissed on the grounds that Halligan was "illegally appointed" as prosecutor, which is not a surprise, given that the charges were brought in the Democrat stronghold of Eastern Virginia. They're both blatantly guilty but will now walk free (in Fat Leticia's case, waddle free).

Trump is surrounded by Israel-first deep staters, which is why nothing is happening. Susie Wiles needed to GO before she was even appointed. Pam Bimbondi and Todd Blanche need to GO IMMEDIATELY. Miriam Adelson and Benjamin Nutjobyahoo do not run the US, we didn't vote for them or any of the Israel-first Jewish billionaires who are seemingly calling all the shots in both domestic and foreign policy.

Trump has turned on every single one of his allies and alienated his base. He's been acting like a complete nutjob almost since Inauguration Day. The Democrats are going to win BOTH houses of Congress in 2026 and impeach him yet again. Who has the time for this shit again? I know I don't.

If he's not going to do something IMMEDIATELY, he should resign. Go away and don't come back.

