Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Bruce Kolinski, P.E. (Retired)'s avatar
Bruce Kolinski, P.E. (Retired)
3h

Thank you for this article. Your own family opens the door to an up close scrutiny most of us don't have access to. Virtually no one is talking about this enormous issue. We are bankrupting America while enabling the destruction of our own culture, government, and society. Cuba, Mexico, many Latin and South American countries, and the Catholic Church are all deeply invested in destroying American freedom, or at least what's left of it. Thanks again.

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ZWB's avatar
ZWB
3h

The Dirty South is what I did hear Cubans call Cuba in Florida. Sometimes it is a humor and other times after reading this Mr. Stone The Dirty South is literal. As a late Millennial I can proudly state I have never protested. Protesting during 2026 is official complaining that is public, never goes away, and it identifies more of my generation as imbecilic at best that goes onto condoning violence. Disgraceful.

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