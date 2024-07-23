Deep State Fails To Kill Trump: Naval Intel Officers Reveal Who Pulled The Strings | The StoneZONE

Roger Stone goes through the shocking failures and lies of the Secret Service relating to their handling of the protection of President Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pensilvania on Saturday, July 13th.

Stone - who wrote the New York Times Best Seller, The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ, which revealed the Secret Service, FBI, and CIA involvement in Kennedy’s murder, and who also wrote The Myth of Russian Collusion about the Deep State efforts to remove President Trump in an illegal coup - makes it clear that the Secret Service and FBI cannot investigate themselves. Only House Republicans currently have the authority and subpoena power to get to the facts.

Two United States Naval Academy graduates and Navy Intelligence veterans, Col. Dr. Timothy Shindelar (USMC Retired) and Gregory Stenstrom, co-founder of Patriot.online, join Roger Stone to outline their stunning exposure of a inter-governmental legal structure which is driving the entire effort to corruptly use federal legal authority to destroy President Donald Trump, as they did in the case of President John F. Kennedy and President Richard Nixon.

Stenstrom and Shindelar have identified the placement of powerful Inspector Generals in every key agency of government who have broad powers to cover-up corruption and manipulate government power that report directly to the counsel.

Stenstrom makes a compelling case that the counsel was the driving force behind what he documented as the stunning theft of the 2020 election through many different types of voter fraud.

Stenstrom obtained absolute technical and video proof of widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania and was sued for defamation along with Republican activist Leah Hoopes, President Donald Trump and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Stenstrom, representing himself, pro se, so thoroughly documented voter fraud using truth as a defense that those suing him offered him millions of dollars if he would withdraw from the suit—leaving Trump and Giuliani vulnerable. Stenstrom refused the settlement and the defamation suit was dropped.

Roger Stone discusses the situation surrounding Joe Biden and his withdraw. Stone says the president's brother, Jim Biden began telling Biden family intimates that Joe’s resignation would come Sunday.

Sources told Stone that President Biden, who sleeps sixteen to eighteen hours a day, was handed a candidacy resignation letter that was not printed on White House letterhead by his top aides while in a groggy state on Sunday.

Stone reveals that Biden is now furious because he is fully aware that Obama orchestrated his collapse. Stone reported that it was Obama who cut off the money to Biden, who lined up the Op-Ed by George Clooney calling on Biden to throw in the towel, as well as Obama lining up Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer in the effort to pressure Biden to quit.

Stone reveals that Biden is furious, lamenting that "now I won’t go down in history like Roosevelt, LBJ, or even Bill Clinton."

Stone also handicaps the prospects of new Democrat front runner Vice President Kamala Harris. Stone insists that despite media impressions to the contrary, her nomination is not a certainty, as she does not have votes today to be the Democrat Nominee for President.

Stone points out that Obama, who orchestrated the downfall of Biden, has not endorsed Kamala and said he did not plan to endorse any candidate until the party formally selects its nominee.

Stone, who correctly predicted the attempted assassination of Donald Trump as early as 2018 and who correctly predicted that Joe Biden would not stand for reelection, says that if Harris does not excel as a candidate and if she still lags behind Trump in poll numbers, that Obama will attempt to draft his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama for the convention currently scheduled to be held in their hometown of Chicago.

Purchase Gregory Stenstrom's Book, Parallel Election: https://www.ParallElelection.com/

