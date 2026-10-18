The radical left is no longer a faction. They are the life blood of the Democratic Party. Zohran Mamdani did not just take City Hall. In 2026 his slate knocked off incumbents and party favorites in races from the top to the bottom of the ticket in New York. DSA ranks in Congress are set to more than double.

House Democrats already whisper about a left-wing group styled after the House Freedom Caucus who could dictate policy for the entire caucus. The Democrat establishment is beholden to them, so they have gone into appeasement mode. They want to be radical enough to survive the next primary and respectable enough to cash the next foundation check. That is the pitiful and unfortunate task that has befallen the Roosevelt Institute.

The Building Up in 2029 report, released over the summer, is a 17-essay collection forming the basis for a broad Democrat coalition organized under far-left principles. The project is part of a “Project 2029”-type effort, “including adapting Donald Trump’s means to progressive ends.” In other words, they have no problem with the supposed “authoritarianism” of President Trump. They just want to be the ones pressing the buttons and shifting the gears of the federal colossus.

In one of the essays, K. Sabeel Rahman, describes how he wants the bureaucracy to be reconstructed. It begins with dismantling the Trump state, meaning the immediate reversal of all of his policy achievements. From there, they will warp institutions beyond repair. Rahman said: “The Supreme Court will have to be reformed, meaning “ court expansion, aggressive ethics requirements, and narrowing the jurisdictional reach” of the Court. This would effectively secure liberal dominance over politics in perpetuity.

Essayist Will Dobbs-Allsopp treats the Senate as a climate defect. The chamber, he says, over-represents fossil-fuel states and “minorities of the American population.” He argues to strip the Senate of power or reapportion its votes. The filibuster is a “counter-majoritarian chokehold.” Climate strategy, he argues, must merge with “fundamental democracy (and Senate) reform.” This would constitute an immense power-grab for dense population centers with the most corrupt governance of anywhere within our nation.

Other policies described in the report include establishing public equity stakes “in the public interest,” using TARP-era government ownership as a model of how industry can be nationalist. Another policy includes a National Investment Authority, including a federal investment institution, a homegrown sovereign wealth fund and a National Infrastructure Bank. States and cities are invited to open “public factories” for energy components. They called to rebuild USAID on steroids tied into financial institutions to more directly fund subversion throughout the world.

Building Up is a theory of permanent power. These are not prudent, good-faith reforms. Court expansion is not ethics reform. It is changing the umpire because the score is wrong. Senate reapportionment is not “democracy.” It is an attempt to unwind the deal small states made to enter the Union. A national investment authority with public voting stock is not a market. It is about making the state the controlling shareholder. A tax credit can be cut. A packed Court, a rewritten Senate, a sovereign investment vehicle, and a civil service hired for a generation of planning cannot.

The Roosevelt Institute hopes their manifesto will be enough to fend off the Radical Left. It is the left establishment bankrolled by corporate money led by former Biden officials. Donors and partners have included Ford, Hewlett, MacArthur and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. Rising left-wing activists already treat that class as the enemy. A report that brags about borrowing Trump’s means will look, to them, like an establishment-backed triangulation attempt with an occasional crumb thrown their way. Why settle for crumbs when they are on the cusp of getting the whole loaf?

The establishment wrote this to look serious and keep the coalition intact. Their problem is their base is insatiable. Yesterday’s extremist take quickly becomes today’s moderate position. Mamdani’s allies just proved they can fire the old guard in safe seats. A think-tank menu that stops short of what they already say out loud will not quiet them. It will teach them the establishment is weak and can be bent to their will.

There is no remaining moderate faction large enough to stop that slide. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former National Security Adviser Tulsi Gabbard did not “become Republicans” for a lark. They left a party that no longer had a home for them. U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, John Fetterman is one of the last elected Democrats willing to deviate from the leftist-dictated script, and that has put him on the chopping block.

For many years it was a truism of sorts to call the two parties—Republican and Democrat—two wings of the same bird of prey. But after the rise of President Trump and the hostile socialist takeover of the Democrats, the two major parties are now offering diametrically opposed visions for what will constitute America’s future. The Republican Party is often weak, sloppy, and pitifully caters to the special interests it should be locking horns against. But we can root out this culture of failure in Republican primaries, which has already proven to be effective in many cases.

The project in Building Up in 2029 is in a different category altogether. This is a plan to rip up the Constitution, undo checks and balances and devastate the Republic as we know it. And that is the moderate proposal. What the Democrats will be unleashing will likely be far worse. No matter how frustrating the GOP may be, the alternative is to roll over as the worst atrocities of mankind are repeated on our shores. To do so is to spit on the graves of our historic ancestors. We have no choice but to crush the Democrats and thwart the leftist cancer before it metastasizes within our body politic.