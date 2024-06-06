Did Globalists Steal The Presidential Election In Mexico? w/ Eduardo Verástegui - The StoneZONE

Eduardo Verástegui, the producer of the historic blockbuster film ‘Sound of Freedom’ joins Roger Stone and Troy Smith in The StoneZONE to discuss the recent “election” of Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Mexico's first Jewish President (although she claims to be an atheist). Verástegui made a strong case that the election in Mexico was stolen through voter fraud and that all major political parties there are now dominated by globalists.

Verástegui, who attempted to qualify to run for President of Mexico as an Independent but was denied ballot access by the country's National Electoral Institute, points out that 37 political candidates in Mexico were assassinated in this election cycle alone.

Roger Stone and co-cost Troy Smith discuss the obvious efforts by Joe and Jill Biden to interfere with the trial of Hunter Biden in Delaware—where Joe Biden met with his daughter-in-law who is a key witness in Hunter's trial, and where Jill Biden has attended the jury selection hearings, where she was seen staring down prosecutors.

