Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann
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The Americas are tired of learned hopelessness. Voters want leaders who treat crime as crime, cartels as enemies, borders as borders, and prosperity as something built by producers rather than redistributed by bureaucrats. De la Espriella’s challenge will be governing through a fragmented congress while proving that security can be restored under law, not vengeance. But the mandate is unmistakable. Latin America’s conservative-populist wave is not nostalgia. It is a survival response to violence, corruption, socialism, and globalist drift. If Trump aligns the hemisphere around security, energy, trade, and anti-cartel cooperation, the MAGA renaissance becomes continental.

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