In a stunning rebuke to the radical left, Colombian voters handed conservative outsider Abelardo de la Espriella, known colloquially as “El Tigre,” a hard-fought victory in Sunday’s presidential runoff. President Trump, who offered his full-throated endorsement to El Tigre, immediately declared de la Espriella “won easily” and predicted a “much better relationship” between Washington and Bogotá moving forward. Cepeda has refused to concede pending further verification, as current President Gustavo Petro whines about non-existent fraud, but the mandate is clear: Colombia is shutting the door on failed leftist experiments.

The contrast between El Tigre’s electoral mandate and the Petro years could not be sharper. President Trump once called the outgoing president a “sick man” and a “drug-trafficking leader.” Petro responded by comparing President Trump’s immigration policy to the Nazis. After the U.S. operation against Nicolás Maduro in January, President Trump even mused that military action against neighboring Colombia “sounded good.” Those tensions are over. President Trump told a Colombian reporter the relationship between the countries “will be better” because de la Espriella “is going to be a great president.”

De la Espriella ran as an insurgent through his Defenders of the Homeland movement, not as another polished insider. His platform is unapologetic: security first, everything else follows. He promises ten new mega-prisons modeled after Nayib Bukele’s CECOT that will outdo even El Salvador’s model. He will launch military offensives against narco-terrorist groups that refuse to submit, resume aerial fumigation of coca crops, slash government bureaucracy, cut taxes, and fully revive the hydrocarbons sector. Additionally, Colombia will join the “Shield of the Americas” alliance with the United States to crush the cartels. Criminals who reject peace will face decisive action under the law—no more treating narco-terrorist armies as negotiating partners. El Tigre also met virtually with Brazil’s Bolsonaro brothers to begin building a regional conservative alliance grounded in ironclad security, smaller government, and economic freedom.

Left-wing critics warn of a return to “false positives” abuses. De la Espriella answered them directly in his victory speech: he will come down hard on drug traffickers and “bandits,” but always remain within the boundaries of the constitution and the law. That is the deal he offered voters, and they accepted.

What makes de la Espriella formidable is how cleanly he fuses the strengths of the hemisphere’s most effective leaders. He carries Trump’s nationalist directness and contempt for elite gatekeeping—naming leftist ideologues, criminal networks, and the incestuous political class without apology. He channels Bukele’s uncompromising insistence that public order is the precondition for liberty: the simple freedom to leave home, run a business, send children to school, and return home with your family safe. And he wields Milei’s ferocious attack on socialist bureaucracy and market-hostile policies that punish productive citizens. For de la Espriella, security, sovereignty, and economic stagnation are not separate problems. They are one interconnected crisis manufactured by decades of elite failure.

His coalition reflects that clarity. It draws conservatives, working-class voters, entrepreneurs, national-security realists, anti-corruption voices, and independents exhausted by both Petro’s experiments and the old right’s timidity. These Colombians feel unsafe in their own neighborhoods, cheated by a self-serving system, and abandoned by conventional conservatism. They are not looking for the politics of respectability or some bipartisan facade. They want a leader who owes no favors to the political class that has besieged their country. Colombia’s populist moment has arrived.

Abelardo de la Espriella captures the fury, the fear, and the hope of millions who want safety restored, national sovereignty reclaimed, and prosperity finally unleashed. The left fears him because he rejects their ideologies and pays them no lip service. The right fears him because he rejects their good-ol’-boys club. The comparison to Donald Trump is obvious. If Colombians follow de la Espriella’s bold path, they will not only rescue their own nation but help chart a stronger course for the entire hemisphere—one grounded in unity, strength, nationalism, and an unyielding will to deliver for the people.

This victory is the newest domino in a cascade that has already reshaped the Americas. In 2025, right-wing populism posted banner results across the region. In Honduras, conservative National Party candidate Nasry Asfura won a narrow presidential election after a last-minute endorsement from President Trump and a well-timed pardon of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez put him over the top. Chile elected right-wing stalwart José Antonio Kast president, crushing his Communist Party challenger with 58 percent of the vote. Ecuador’s Daniel Noboa secured a full term on a strict law-and-order platform, a decisive break from the leftist governments that had dominated the country for decades. In Argentina, Javier Milei’s La Libertad Avanza party scored a decisive legislative victory with more than 40 percent of the national vote, dramatically increasing its seats in both chambers and firming Milei’s mandate to keep swinging the chainsaw at the bloated state. President Trump’s support, including a timely $40 billion capital injection, helped lock in that momentum.

The underlying driver is hope. After generations of learned hopelessness peddled by socialists to keep power, voters across Latin America have seen that they do not need corrupt bureaucrats or foreign NGOs to thrive. The man who deserves the most credit for this Latin American renaissance is obviously President Trump. His rise showed people across the hemisphere that they did not have to settle for the trash served up by establishment parties every election cycle. They wanted fighters. They are now willing to settle for nothing less. President Trump has also shown more interest in Latin America than his predecessors, understanding that strong conservative governments south of the border mean fewer drugs and fewer migrants crossing into the United States.

The dominos are still falling. With Abelardo de la Espriella’s victory in Colombia, the momentum is unmistakable. The stars are aligning to Make the Americas Great Again. Together, no foreign coalition will be able to stop our collective economic, cultural, and social dominance—and that will be the key to repelling Chinese hegemony from seizing the planet.