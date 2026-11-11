Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
1d

My theory: if we’d had honest elections without ballot harvesting and ballot stuffing from 2016 onward, republicans would have had 65+ Senate seats prior to 2026, would have been more productive, and would have suffered a much more moderate loss this year. But we’re told we have to okay with. 5% handicap from now on. Ok….good luck with that GOP!

Reply
Share
Brian FitzGerald's avatar
Brian FitzGerald
1d

This clown show is 2020 Deja Vu all over again. The key was the absolute COMMITMENT by the many Senate repub traitors to thwart the will of the American People by NOT passing the SAVE Act. That tells you what you need to know. All this other stuff follows from that. Conservatives need to stop pointing fingers - particularly against one another. This election was STOLEN. Wise up, folks. They are not hiding it - and more so - They Are Proud of Their Success. For them. putting 80-90 IQ operatives into high office is the icing on the cake. They know it drives normies CRAZY. All these lame babes they injected into position of power are a Feature - NOT a Bug. Wake Up.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.