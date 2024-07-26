Ex-CIA Official Predicts Another Attempt On Trump's Life | The StoneZONE w/ Roger Stone

Larry Johnson - a former CIA officer and intelligence analyst, and former planner and advisor at the US State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism - joins The StoneZONE to review all the evidence that the Secret Service failures in the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump on July 13th were not based on incompetence, but were in fact willful.

Johnson, who has broad experience working with the CIA, the FBI, and Secret Service on matters of presidential security criticized FBI Director Christopher Wray for claiming that he now actually doubts that Trump was hit by an assassin's bullet!

Roger Stone reiterated his prediction that Vice President Kamala Harris would select Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as her running mate, but also reiterated his belief that Barack Obama may yet dominate the nominating process to dump Kamala if she is trailing Trump in the polls by August 1st.

Roger Stone also interviewed Wall Street investor and host of Wise Guys on Newsmax, John Tabacco, who revealed a troubling pattern of Wall Street investors who shorted the stock of Donald Trump's media company, $DJT.

Tabacco said he hoped the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would investigate to determine who the investors were who seemingly knew that there would be an attack on the President and must have believed that the attack would be successful and that the stock price would therefore drop.

