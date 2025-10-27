Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
11hEdited

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FOR SERBIA UNITE WITH GOD PRAY AND PREP

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Edouard d'Orange's avatar
Edouard d'Orange
10h

Roger, excellent and informative update on the region that we hear so little about these days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture