Nationalistic Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić pictured with President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The people of Serbia have been under attack as the globalists have been continuously fomenting color revolution in the country, hoping to overthrow the pro-Trump elected government and replace it with a pawn controlled by the European Union.

Nationalistic Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has been the target of well-coordinated protests designed to delegitimize his rule. President Vučić, a critical regional ally of U.S. President Donald Trump who met with Donald Trump Jr. earlier this year, wants to maintain Serbia’s traditionalist Christian roots as Europe falls to secular globalism.

One group within the network of subversive organizations leading the charge against President Vučić is the Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability (CRTA). The CRTA has circulated claims of election fraud against the Vučić administration with their claims bolstered by foreign media entities. Their partners include the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the National Endowment for Democracy, the European Fact-Checking Standards Network, Microsoft and Google, and they have received funding from USAID.

If the globalists are successful in their efforts to upend President Vučić, it will not be the first time in recent memory when they exerted power to punish the Serbian people. The liberation of Kosovo, historically a province of Serbia, by globalist powers in an alliance with Islamic radicalism opened the door for terrorism, ethnic cleansing, drug dealing, the killing of innocents, widespread corruption, and finally, the personal enrichment of Democrats responsible for the war crimes.

The people of Kosovo, now an independent Republic, honor globalist U.S. presidents such as New World Order enthusiast George H.W. Bush and perjuring adulterer Bill Clinton as architects of the nation’s rise. Former President Joe Biden was among the most outspoken in favor of the illegal, unconstitutional bombing campaign initiated by the Clinton administration that killed many hundreds that set the stage for the current state of affairs in the region.

“I’ve been saying we should go in on the ground, we should announce there’s going to be American casualties, we should go to Belgrade, and we should have a Japanese/German style occupation of that country. It’s the only thing that will ultimately work” then-Senator Biden said while sitting next to a smirking John McCain on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press.’

The Islamic-dominated nation ruled by Albanians could never have achieved statehood without a massive amount of U.S. intervention championed by some of the most corrupt American politicians of their era, all of whom are still revered as national heroes in Kosovo. A massive statue of Bill Clinton waving at the people can be seen in the Capital city of Pristina. A popular boutique store named Hillary, in honor of Bill’s bride, sells chic pantsuits, and even gifted a pair to the Crooked One in 2012.

“This admiration has been there for many decades... Bill Clinton was like a saint. It was a miracle that the world intervened for a speck of land like Kosovo that had no oil, no diamonds, no resources,” said Petrit Selimi, former minister of foreign affairs in Kosovo.

However, despite the misguided beliefs of many Albanians in Kosovo, humanitarian aims were merely a smokescreen to justify the U.S./NATO military intervention program. The actions were borne out of the desire to see Serbia weakened as they saw the country as a potential next domino that could fall as part of NATO’s continued encroachment into Russia, breaking countless different treaties and promises and ultimately leading to the war with Ukraine erupting under President Biden’s derelict leadership.

After the U.S.-backed liberation effort was complete, the NATO occupiers oversaw a massive ethnic cleansing of Serbs from Kosovo as tens of thousands of Serbs and non-Albanians were forced to flee their homes, fearing reprisal from the new extremist regime. The U.S.-supported Kosovo Liberation Army with deep ties to organized crime seized control, devastating historic Serbian monasteries and churches to make it clear that the days of religious freedom for Christians in Kosovo had come to an abrupt halt.

Former Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaçi, who cut his teeth as a KLA terrorist, was dubbed the “George Washington of Kosovo” by Joe Biden after the U.S. and NATO solved the Serbian problem, so to speak, and granted worldwide legitimacy to the nation’s KLA rulers. Thaçi would then go on to be indicted by the Hague for crimes against humanity and war crimes, which include murder, kidnapping, torture and the persecution of political opponents. Thaçi has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his trial is currently ongoing.

The KLA is rooted in the same Islamic terror network that was widely credited with the Sept. 11 attacks. KLA terrorists fought alongside the Mujahideen as part of its war to destabilize Kosovo and remove the Serbs, receiving direct backing from Osama Bin Laden and his nascent al-Qaeda organization. The State Department officially recognized the KLA as a terrorist entity until 1998 when it was removed from the list due to political calculations. Back when news of the KLA/Bin Laden links hit the mainstream media in 1999, it received little fanfare. If those connections were reported two years later, it may have had severe geopolitical implications in the Balkans.

The KLA also has extensive ties to drug smuggling with Kosovo becoming Europe’s center for illicit drugs after the ouster of the Serbs. Cocaine regularly flows via Africa and heroin regularly flows via Turkey as Albanian drug gangs target migrant camps throughout Europe as the means to find recruits to facilitate and enhance their illicit network. The endemic corruption in Kosovo has resulted in virtually no crackdown against the country’s drug trafficking operations as the countries most effective, such as Germany and France, scramble to keep up. The drug activity has spilled over into the U.S. with ICE arresting dozens of Albanians accused of dealing ecstasy across America.

The globalists who forged the nation of Kosovo through aggression inevitably returned for their pound of flesh. Former Clinton-era Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Clinton’s envoy to the Balkans, James Pardew submitted bids to buy the state-owned telecommunications company that was being privatized. Nato’s former supreme allied commander, Wesley Clark became chairman of the Canada-based energy firm, Envidity and then Envidity received an exclusive deal for coal exploration throughout a third of the country. They get to enjoy the spoils of war as the people suffer and the nation of Serbia remains needlessly splintered.

The EU bureaucrats claim that Serbia is non-democratic, even as their puppet states ban political opposition and openly rig elections. Serbia is under attack because it is an unabashedly Christian nation that refuses to engage in needless sabre-rattling against Russia. They have not embraced the policies of migrant replacement and degenerate LGBT insanity. Because President Vučić has stood strongly against the scourge and refused to placate the barbarians at his doorstep, his administration and the people are paying the price. The Trump administration must intercede in the region, this time for the cause of righteousness, to ensure Serbia is not lost to the forces of globalism and Kosovo can be reincorporated into its natural bounds.