Discussion about this post

CHUCKY
4hEdited

The James Comey and Fat Leticia James prosecutions were derailed by the cowardly inaction of Pam Bimbondi, who did nothing until being prodded at the 11th hour by a Trump Truth Social tweet. She's mishandled and bungled 100% of everything so far. She's a talentless hack who got ahead in her "legal career" on her looks alone. No brain whatsoever. Another personnel failure by Trump, in a long string of them.

Andrew H. Pritchard
2h

BELOW IS PUBLIC NOTICE - UNCONTESTED - LAWFUL FACT

WAR CRIMES - Title 18 U.S. Code § 2441

PUBLIC NOTICE & JUDICIAL NOTICE (11/25/2025):

All Officers, Agents, Clerks, Judges, Administrators, and Actors of the Corporations and Associations Doing Business as the STATE OF CONNECTICUT, STATE OF DELAWARE, STATE OF NEW JERSEY, and the GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES; plus, PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC., CONNECTICUT BAR ASSOCIATION, and AMERICAN BAR ASSOCIATION have No Authority to Adjudicate, Govern or Legislate as they are “AT WAR WITH THE U.S. CONSTITUTION” and “ENGAGE IN ACTS OF TREASON”. They are the “ENEMY” of the American People executing “DOMESTIC TERRORISM” and “GENOCIDE” by “SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY” in weaponized courts, and the use of “BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS” by delivery systems from injection to Climate Engineering.

CHARGES & CLAIMS:

Title 18 U.S. Code 2441 War Crimes; Title 18 U.S. Code § 2384 - Seditious conspiracy; Title 18 U.S. Code § 2331 – Definitions “Domestic Terrorism”; Title 18 U.S. Code § 2332b - Acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries; Title 18 U.S. Code § 175 - Prohibitions with respect to biological weapons; Title 18 U.S. Code § 1091 – Genocide; Title 18 U.S. Code § 2382 - Misprision of treason; and Title 18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason by a weaponized the US Judicial Branch from top to bottom executing upon “We the People” of America through pirated power affirmed by “ENEMY” Courts. Plus, violation of the Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act & Geneva Conventions as affirmed by October 8, 2025, DECLARATION AND ORDER OF THE ALLIANCE OF INDIGENOUS NATIONS (AIN) INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNAL which states, “This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the 'COVID-19 nanoparticle injections' or 'mRNA nanoparticle injections' or 'COVID-19 injections meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction, according to the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, of 1989, 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023), Canada‘s Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention Implementation Act, 2004, and the International Biological Weapons Convention. This Tribunal finds and hereby declares that the COVID-19 injections, mRNA injections, or mRNA nanoparticle injections, are in fact biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.” Climate Engineering systems affirmed by Geoengineeringwatch.org.

LEGAL MAXIM:

The government is to be subject to the law, for the law makes the government.

AUTHORITY:

As a living-breathing American Man, one of “We the People”, the Owners of Our Government, I, Andrew Hamilton Pritchard, Sui Juris, have the authority to address any felony that I witness firsthand (CGS 54-170 Arrest without Warrant). (King James Version) Galatians 6:7-8, Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. Amen.

Respectfully,

Andrew Hamilton Pritchard, American, Free-Man, 9 Sylvester Court, Norwalk, Connecticut

