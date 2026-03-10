Former interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan is being maligned in the media with false allegations that her actions have her under investigation by the Florida Bar, insinuating that her actions at the DOJ were criminal.

Last week the New York Times breathlessly reported that Halligan was under investigation by the Florida Bar Association and her license was in jeopardy only to report the following day that a representative from the Florida Bar said that there was no ongoing investigation into Halligan. The claim that Halligan was under Bar investigation was a baseless smear cooked up by left wing activist Michelle Kuppersmith.

Halligan was, of course, the former White House lawyer appointed interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia when President Donald Trump learned that the sitting U.S. Attorney Eric Sibert, who was charged with investigating potential charges against former FBI Director James Comey had never disclosed a glaring conflict; Sibert’s father-in-law, that is, his wife’s father, is the Godfather to James Comey’s daughter, and, also represented Comey as a private attorney.

Despite the fact that she had no prosecutorial experience, Halligan presented Comey’s testimony to a grand jury showing he denied giving any internal FBI information to third parties to leak to the media, while showing proof he did in emails between him and his lawyer friend Daniel Richman, which he directs Richman to do just that.

The only way to get the charges against Comey dismissed was to obtain a ruling by a federal judge that Halligan’s appointment as Interim U.S. Attorney was somehow improper, although leading lawyers conceded that the Government Vacancies Act gave Trump the power to appoint Halligan. In fact the ruling that Halligan was improperly appointed was wrongly decided and is on active appeal by the Department of Justice.

Three federal judges engaged in illegal, unorthodox, and unethical conduct repeatedly violating the DOJ’s canon of ethics in an epic display of bias, abuse of the system, and nonstop personal attacks on Halligan and the President who legally appointed her. The unethical conduct of Judge Micheal Nachmanoff, Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, and Judge William G Fitzpatrick is so outrageous that a formal complaint with the US Department of Justice’s Office of Professional Responsibility is expected and some House Republican are openly talking about formal articles of impeachment being introduced into the House.

Other lawyers repulsed by the false claim that Lindsay Halligan was under investigation by the Florida BAR vowed to file BAR complaints against the three judges who repeatedly violated the Judicial Canon of ethics with the appropriate State Bar associations. “Magistrate Judge William G Fitzpatrick outrageous and unethical misconduct requires that he be removed from the federal Judiciary” one long time Virginia attorney told the Populist Sentinel.

The Campaign for Accountability (CfA) which is George Soros funded front group sent a letter to the Florida Bar claiming Halligan was guilty of various ethical violations after launching prosecutions against former FBI Director James Comey and current New York attorney general Leticia James. Those cases were ultimately dismissed on technicalities, and now the system is coming for their pound of flesh. The claims by CfA are bogus and entirely illegitimate.

The CfA claimed that the Florida Bar was conducting an active investigation into Halligan. However, the Florida Bar clarified that they are merely looking into complaints filed against Halligan – filed by aggrieved liberals trying to weaponize the process against conservatives – and refused to speak to their merit. CfA’s claim against Halligan is both false and defamatory.

“There is no such pending Bar investigation of Lindsay Halligan,” a spokesman for the Florida Bar said in clarification. “In this case, The Florida Bar received a complaint against Lindsay [sic] Halligan and, consistent with standard practice, the Bar is monitoring the ongoing legal proceedings underlying the complaint.” The New York Times was forced to essentially back off their smear against Halligan, but New York Time’s reporter Jonathan Bromwich has declined to issue a former retraction thinking wrongly that there will be no consequences for his unethical role in this entire caper. I wouldn’t bet on it.

These sort of underhanded tactics are the modus operandi of the CfA under the stewardship of its leader, rat-faced Michelle Kuppersmith. Kuppersmith is the CfA’s executive director and has worked in senior roles of several advocacy organizations ostensibly focused on political oversight. But groups like CfA, while presenting themselves publicly as independent watchdogs, operate within a complex and opaque left-wing network of nonprofit funding that fuels the aims of subverting the rule of law in America. Kuppersmith, a rodent like smear artist, never lets facts or truth get in the way of her distorted political smears.

Kuppersmith began working at the Mintz Group, a New York-based private investigations firm known for corporate and political research. She later moved into nonprofit advocacy, where her muckraking is often used to support lawfare efforts meant to harm conservative objectives in the liberal-dominated activist courts. Before moving into her role at the CfA, Kuppersmith worked at other left-wing fronts, Accountable US and Equity Forward. Both are front groups that shovel propaganda but hide who is paying for it.

One recent example showing Kuppersmith’s lawfare blueprint was a filing meant to protect the Federal Reserve from internal scrutiny by the Trump administration. The CfA filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit in February 2026 against the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). The group sought the release of an alleged memorandum written by FHFA Director Bill Pulte regarding Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The dispute stemmed from media reports suggesting the memo played a role in efforts by President Donald Trump and allies to remove Powell amid a controversy involving the Federal Reserve’s $2.5 billion headquarters renovation. Kuppersmith accused Pulte of “abus[ing] his position to push the president’s vendetta.” This demonstrates how the CfA actually works to prevent entrenched government from transparency by weaponizing the legal process to gum up the works and allow corrupt bureaucrats room to breathe.

In fact Pulte is a hero for taking what was entirety public evidence of mortgage fraud by New York Attorney Letica James and California Senator Adam Schiff and sending it to the US Department of Justice for review in the case of James the Attorney General inflated the value of her net worth in order to qualify for a loan, exactly what she falsely accused President Donald Trump of doing. The New York state courts overturned the verdict James won against Trump in that particularly egregious act of lawfare. Now the bitch whines when she is held to the same standard.

Under Kuppersmith, the CfA launched the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), an organization that agitates Big Tech groups to commit more censorship on their platforms. The TTP has frequently highlighted so-called health misinformation, election denial, right-wing extremist propaganda – effectively giving the tech giants a hit list to target for removal from their platforms. Unsurprisingly, the TTP lists the Soros-backed Open Society Foundations as one of their primary benefactors. Kuppersmith’s entire operation exists to protect the status quo, and her organization functions as a tentacle of the left-wing Hydra strangling the U.S. Constitution.

The CfA’s origins come from Arabella Advisors, the infamous Washington-based consulting firm that manages large philanthropic funds used to finance advocacy campaigns. The CfA was originally launched as a project of the Hopewell Fund, one of several nonprofits managed by Arabella Advisors. These “fiscal sponsor” organizations host hundreds of temporary or permanent advocacy projects that operate under separate brand names while sharing administrative infrastructure. Tax filings show that CfA has also received approximately $2.2 million from the New Venture Fund, another Arabella-managed nonprofit.

Arabella Advisors was founded in 2005 by Eric Kessler, a former Clinton administration official who would revolutionize the way political campaigns were devised. It has been a very efficient vehicle in springing up different niche causes that help the greater goal of organized leftism. They help wealthy liberal donors decide what causes to fund, how to structure donations and which nonprofits or campaigns to support. They also give fiscal sponsorship for projects and entities to operate without creating their own nonprofit and be able to receive tax-deductible donations while using an existing organization’s legal structure. Their grant programs distribute large philanthropic funds, manage grant programs and run policy campaigns or research initiatives.

Organizations like CfA bill themselves as independent, nonpartisan watchdogs, but this is a clever ruse to obfuscate a radically leftist agenda. The funding structures behind watchdog groups like the CfA operate under limited donor disclosure making it difficult for the public to realize that investigations, regulatory complaints, or lawsuits are funded by networks of political donors and philanthropic organizations with an extremist, anti-American ideology. Kuppersmith is a loyal apparatchik operating within a framework that has damaged the country immeasurably. The CfA should be stripped of its nonprofit status along with all other liberal Trojan Horses and Fifth Columns that exploit our laws while tearing the Republic asunder, Kuppersmith deserves to be investigated for subversive activity.