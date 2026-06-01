Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

The most dangerous Republican is not the open moderate who admits he wants compromise. It is the RINO who wraps himself in red-state branding while quietly protecting the old order. Drummond’s record reads like a warning label: donor traffic with Democrats, anti-Trump contamination, attacks on St. Isidore’s Catholic charter school, “Christian nationalism” rhetoric, and institutional friction against Governor Stitt’s conservative agenda. That is not Oklahoma First. That is establishment management with a cowboy hat. Trump saw through it and backed Mazzei. Good. The rule is simple now: support Trump’s America First agenda, or get exposed as controlled opposition.

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grayhair's avatar
grayhair
1h

RINOs: The Left’s Fifth Column infiltrating MAGA. Thank you for exposing this faux conservative — especially important in view of ruby-red Oklahoma’s recent unfortunate trend of electing RINOs (e.g., Sen Langford) to statewide office.

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