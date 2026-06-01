On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he would be endorsing former Oklahoma State Senator Mike Mazzei to be the state’s next Governor, citing Mazzei’s support of “AMERICA FIRST Policies required to Grow our Economy, Create GREAT Jobs, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., and Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE” in making his decision in a Truth Social post.

President Trump wasted no time with endorsing Mazzei because Oklahoma has the chance to become a powerhouse in the state-level resistance against the radical left—eliminating the woke stranglehold over the school system, protecting religious liberty for Christians and enforcing law and order in full alignment with President Trump’s agenda to Make America Great Again. It was also important because one challenger threatens to sabotage Oklahoma’s immense potential from the inside: current state Attorney General Gentner Drummond. He is the quintessential RINO—a disingenuous politician whose entire modus operandi is subverting the noble America First cause.

Drummond’s anti-Trump record shows him as fundamentally out of step with MAGA movement that defines today’s Republican Party. During the 2020 cycle, at the height of the China Virus lockdowns and the heated election battle, his wife Wendy Drummond donated $1,000 to the Lincoln Project. This group of Never-Trump operatives—co-founded by figures like George Conway, Rick Wilson, and John Weaver—was explicitly designed to destroy Donald Trump and his supporters. That the potential First Lady of Oklahoma funneled money to such a representable outfit is deeply troubling.

Additionally, FEC records show a $1,000 contribution made in Drummond’s name to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign through ActBlue on August 31, 2020. After getting caught, Drummond attempted to blame his wife for making the donation erroneously before scrambling to refund the donation in a desperate bid to save face. However, this was no honest mistake. Drummond has a documented pattern of spreading money to purchase influence across politics, donating over $80,000 to state candidates between 2016 and 2025. One notable gift was $500 to John Waldron, a Democrat who later became chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, for his first State House campaign in 2017. He backed other Democrats challenging Republican incumbents such as Inhofe, Coburn, and Bridenstine.

Drummond’s fundraising as Attorney General exposes his compromised nature. He pulled in more than $225,000 early on, accepting checks from prominent Democrats including former Governor Brad Henry ($1,000) and former Democratic state Rep. Collin Walke ($500). University elites and business interests that prefer Drummond’s more pliable, moderate brand of Republicanism also opened their wallets. Drummond has proven adept at courting Democratic dollars while cynically exploiting the Republican label in a deep red state. A man whose household and donor network tilt this way cannot be trusted to have President Trump’s back as Governor.

In addition, Drummond has a disturbing record of opposing Christianity in public life and has shown consistent hostility against religious liberty. He has positioned himself as a fierce opponent of parental choice and faith-based education as AG, going out of his way to attack Oklahoma’s groundbreaking approval of the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School—the nation’s first public religious charter school. After replacing a more conservative predecessor, Drummond immediately scrapped the prior legal opinion that supported such schools. He has penned op-eds in the Tulsa World and Wall Street Journal warning that taxpayers might be forced to fund schools they find “reprehensible,” and he has vowed to take the fight all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Drummond’s own words reveal his deeply secularist worldview. He traced the push for religious charter schools to “Christian nationalism,” accusing believers of “confusing true religion — and religious liberty, and faith in God — with political power.” He painted this as a dangerous movement “giving oxygen to this attempt to eviscerate the Establishment Clause.” Looking ahead, he cautioned: “There will be a day in America where Christianity is a plurality, and not a majority... We need to be careful of the establishment of laws, and rules of law, that will take what we’ve considered sacred these last 250 years and do away with it.” He cast himself as a defender of the “separation of church and state,” hiding his anti-Christian bigotry behind a false leftist interpretation of the Constitution.

The U.S. Constitution says nothing about any “separation of church and state”—that is a misreading drawn from Jefferson’s private letter, not the text of the Establishment Clause, which bars Congress from creating an official religion or prohibiting the free exercise of faith. Drummond’s takes his cues not from the Founding Fathers, but rather from left-wing advocacy groups like the ACLU who work to keep Christianity marginalized and bolster the woke monopoly over the public school system. In a deeply religious state like Oklahoma, this stance isn’t principled neutrality. It is zealous hostility against the will of the people by erecting a barrier against displays of Christianity in the public sphere. By fighting to limit school choice and relegating God to the fringes of society, Drummond has effectively waved the white flag of surrender in America’s ongoing culture war.

Drummond has persistently acted as an internal saboteur within the Republican Party, using his authority to undermine Governor Kevin Stitt’s conservative agenda through sneaky, bureaucratic subterfuge. He has undermined Stitt’s crackdown on indigenous crime, challenged the governor in federal court over tribal gaming compacts, and has pushed unnecessary investigations into COVID relief targeting his political enemies. These moves reassert “independence” not to strengthen conservatism, but to gum up the works—harming the Republican Party as he self-servingly climbs the political ladder.

In the end, figures like Drummond represent the greatest internal threat to the conservative cause. An open Democrat can be confronted directly—the battle lines are clear, and the party unites in opposition. But a RINO fifth column, cloaked in Republican credentials while quietly advancing moderate, establishment, and even left-leaning priorities, can inflict deeper, more insidious damage. Drummond’s behavior confuses voters, siphons energy, protects the reviled status quo and prevents Oklahoma from fully embracing MAGA and reaching its full potential as a deep-red enclave.

Oklahoma cannot lead the national movement to decimate the radical left and deliver real America First governance with a subverter at the helm. Voters must recognize Drummond for what he is: a Democrat in disguise whose anti-Trump past, war on religious liberty, and pattern of undermining fellow Republicans make him unfit to lead. President Trump rejected him for these very reasons, and the people of Oklahoma should follow suit. Patriots must elect a leader who strengthens the cause rather than erodes it from within. Oklahoma’s future—and its role in renewing America—depends on rooting out the scourge of Gentner Drummond by ending his political ambitions and keeping him on the sidelines where he belongs.

FULL DISCLOSURE- I joined the Mazzei campaign as a strategic consultant when he was at 2%. He earned the Trump endorsement when he passed Drummond in the polls to take first place and thus was the candidate best positioned to beat that Biden donor. No one buys a Trump endorsement but providing and guiding campaign strategy along with other talented professionals, I did help Mike earn it. This is what I have done for a living for over 50 years. It’s called strategic political consulting, and I’m damn good at it. Voters can pick the candidate of their choice but any inference that Mike Mazzei won Trump’s endorsement because he hired me to work on his campaign is both insulting and false.