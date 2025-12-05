Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

User's avatar
helene's avatar
helene
14h

The destruction of the beautiful state of Minnesota is squarely on Obama and Biden's heads. Obama opened the doors to all of these criminal Somalis who have taken over parts of the state, and the mayor of Minneapolis is a useful idiot.

Every single one should be charged and/or deported.

That any one of them has been elected to any office is beyond disgraceful.

I supposed the handwriting was on the wall when Garrison Keillor was "me-tooed" and A Prairie Home Companion, which I enjoyed for decades, was cancelled.

Analitykiem's avatar
Analitykiem
13h

I had already read much about the Somali scam that might reach a billion dollars. Roger’s piece was a rehash. The problem is deep. Instead of bringing in migrants that could benefit the country, Obama brought in generational burdens. I have a very close friend that eventually moved out of the region after Obama’s enrichments arrived and put their stamp on the cultural environment. He tried to stay, but eventually threw in the towel.

