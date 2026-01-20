Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
helene's avatar
helene
4hEdited

The Inuits of Greenland are related to the Inuits of Canada.

I hope they will get their independence from Denmark, which has treated them badly and with racism.

I hope the independent Inuit Greenlanders will realize their new best friend is Trump and the USA.

I recommend watching the last and latest Danish series "Borgen" which is about Greenland and the attempt of Russia and China to control it and its resources.

Reply
Share
Frank Gonzales's avatar
Frank Gonzales
2h

I flew with the U.S. Naval Air.. Patrol Squadron 49, out of Thule, Greenland in 1967… Quite the experience flying in P3A Orion aircraft, at 500 feet between 12,000 feet mountains on both sides in gorges 2-3 miles wide, with our forward radar down… with an ex jet jockey as our plane captain, nearly barely escaping a crash against the sides of mountains/covered in ice/snow.. .. our plane captain took the aircraft and flew up and in a cork screw patten staying within the appropriate position, that was safe until we reached a height over 10,000 feet and above the mountains. I still remember the g-forces against gravity … the closest crash I ever experienced, in my 3 years of flying .. quit the experience!

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture