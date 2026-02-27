Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
1h

Communism portrays itself as a liberator but it rules like a despot.

Reply
Share
Alan's avatar
Alan
3h

The US has no reason to extradite someone in a foreign country for breaking a US law unless that person committed a crime in the US and fled. Quit blaming problems in the US on other countries.

The US should solve its own drug problem after which it could provide guidance to others. NOT BEFORE!

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture