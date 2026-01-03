Recently, Republican Congressman Tom Emmer came out and sternly condemned the barely literate third-world Somali invaders who have been exposed for committing fraud in Minnesota on an unprecedented scale by investigators and citizen reporters.

“I have three words regarding Somalis who have committed fraud against American taxpayers: Send them home. If they’re here illegally, deport them immediately; if they’re naturalized citizens, revoke their citizenship and deport them quickly thereafter. If we need to change the law to do that, I will,” Emmer said in a news release.

“Our nation will not tolerate those who take advantage of our charity and refuse to assimilate into our culture. Additionally, if any naturalized Somalis had undisclosed ties to terrorist organizations like Al-Shabaab, I want to see their citizenship revoked and their asses sent back immediately. Same goes for anyone who is found to have committed marriage fraud during the immigration process,” he added.

However, Emmer did not always talk so tough against the Somalis. When he was a freshman U.S. Congressman and his constituents were raising concerns about the degradation they were experiencing in their communities, Emmer inferred they were racists and said the low IQ sub-Saharan migrants were as American as anyone in the room.

“If you’re asking me how I feel about immigrant populations who are in this country legally, and who are actually trying to find a better way for themselves and their families, I support it wholeheartedly. I mean, the Germans had the same problem when they came over. The Polish had the problem. The Chinese had the problem,” said Emmer, who served as Chairman Emeritus of the Congressional Somalia Caucus.

“I’m going to tell you, the Somalis, according to the measurements that have been used over time, are some of the fastest-assimilating populations that we’ve had,” Emmer added.

If Emmer had actually listened to the concerns of his constituents, investigated and taken action, such a grandiose level of fraud likely would never have taken root. It is seductive to blame the convenient fall guy, “Tampon” Tim Walz, a deranged goofball, for the Somali fraud scandal, but that absolves the complicit RINO Republicans who have cheered on the migrant trafficking operation under the guise of refugee resettlement every step of the way.

“Maine has benefited from people from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and, increasingly, Africa — including our friends from Somalia,” said moderate “Republican” Sen. Susan Collins after President Trump slammed migration from Somalia back in 2016.

In early 2020, shortly before President Trump was set to be removed from office via deep state coup, 19 different lawmakers signed a consent decree stating that they wanted to receive more refugees from third-world countries after the Trump administration gave them an out.

“Throughout our nation’s history, the United States has been a refuge for individuals fleeing religious and political persecution in their homeland, and Arizona has historically been one of the most welcoming states in terms of the number of refugees resettled there,” former Republican Governor Doug Ducey wrote.

“Our long tradition of welcoming and helping to resettle refugees with support from our federal partners, shows the world the compassion of Hoosiers and our willingness to give others the ability to grow and prosper in the great state of Indiana,” former Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said.

After a psychotic former military contractor from Afghanistan committed a terrorist act against National Guard members Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe – murdering Beckstrom in cold blood – it was revealed that the Islamic extremist responsible had been shipped to the U.S. following Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal. For supposedly humanitarian purposes, Congress incomprehensibly voted to relax vetting standards to more easily import Afghanis to the U.S. and only 16 Republicans voted against the measure.

This is why it is not as important to not merely elect a Republican, but the right kind of Republican. We have been voting for losers just because there is an R next to their name for generations, and where has it gotten us? They have sold us out on immigration, refugees and just about every other issue. This year’s midterm elections give us an incredible opportunity. There is more public anger against establishment politics than ever before.

There has never been a better time for an America First outsider to run for office and win. If America First Republicans are not on the general election ballot in November, we will lose the country even if we come out again because our elected will be too weak to lead on any issue until it is already too late and the damage is done – just like with the great Somali swindle of Minneapolis.