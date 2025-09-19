Since the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, the Right has gone on the offensive, targeting individuals who are openly expressing glee at Kirk’s brutal murder with tactics that the Left has used as part of their cancel culture campaigns in recent years.

The leftists, as a result, are feeling the pain. They are losing their jobs, being deluged with angry messages from impassioned patriots, and experiencing social isolation as a result of their actions. As the Left once emphatically stated, freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences. They are being forced to choke on their own words, and they do not like it very much.

The Left in response is pointing out the supposed hypocrisy of the Right adopting their tactics. The Left loves to snarkily reference the principles of the Right, principles they do not believe in themselves, and manipulate the Right on a disingenuous and cynical basis. This can be an effective strategy because conservatives at their core are morally decent people who do not want to be hypocrites.

The Left does not operate under these same standards. They are willing to lie, cheat, steal, deceive and adopt any unethical tactic possible to win, as explained in their Lucifer-inspired bible, Rules for Radicals. This gives them a major tactical advantage when going up against the Right in the sphere of politics where the worst tends to rise to the top. The Left has diabolically and clandestinely infiltrated key societal institutions to get to be able to crush their enemies.

The Left’s iteration of cancel culture was the beginning of their Bolshevization of America. They operated as their own private Stasi, patrolling social media posts and threatening different entities into compliance with their anti-speech agenda. They hoped to unperson every strong right-wing conservative – making them unable to obtain jobs, use banks and put food on their families’ plates.

Because of the unforeseen rise of a generational political talent in President Trump, the script has been flipped. The culture has changed, the Left overreached, and the public has grown frustrated with the Left’s warped and alien ideology. The Left has at the same time written the cancel culture blueprint and has proven its effectiveness. So why should the Right not use this tool? Turnabout is fair play, after all.

Before the Kirk assassination, the Right would have probably accepted equivocations to not embrace cancel culture tactics. To do so would be to become as bad as the Left and keeping the moral high ground is of the utmost importance. These are reasonable points. But after last week, the Right is no longer shackled by these kinds of objections. The Right understands that if they lose, everything they hold dear will be ripped away from them, and they are no longer afraid to get their hands dirty.

The Left could previously gaslight the Right, and the weak Conservative Inc. old guard could keep their people on the reservation – voting Republican intermittently and not entertaining notions that seem too radical or extreme. Patriotic groups like the John Birch Society were purged from the fold. Congressman Ron Paul and Pat Buchanan were treated like lepers when they ran for President for going against the neocon globalist orthodoxy dominating the Republican Party. The great Ronald Reagan was embraced only after he vanquished George H. W. Bush for the Republican Nomination in 1980 and then grudgingly took Bush as his vice-presidential running mate. It took a personality as big as Donald Trump’s to shatter the glass ceiling imposed by the Left and the controlled Right, and it has been completely shattered, and the center of the Party demands drastic action against the Left and will no longer accept excuses for inaction.

While there is no question that the Trump Administration should declare Antifa as a terrorist organization and end that organization’s financing and orchestration of violence, destruction and death, as well as ending USAID funding or a multitude of other extremist NGOs fomenting violence and illegal activity, the Right must avoid the temptation to engage in the same Cancel Culture exercised by the Left after they were stunned by Donald Trump’s improbable victory in 2016.

Reverence for the U.S. Constitution and particularly for the First Amendment means that Free Speech must be protected. As distasteful as this may be, speech that is repugnant, offensive, and vile must also be protected. That does not include yelling “fire” in a crowded theater. But distinctions can be made between offensive speech and exhortations that threaten public physical safety.

We can already see that Charlie Kirk’s tragic death has energized an entire new generation of young Americans to embrace free enterprise, capitalism, discipline, personal responsibility, and reverence to God.

While it may be difficult to see the silver lining in the brutal political assassination of Charlie Kirk, just as the ignominious defeat of Barry Goldwater in 1964 sowed the seeds for a political realignment that elected Richard Nixon, and despite the frame job of Watergate went on to elect Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump—Kirk’s death will both galvanize and mobilize even greater majorities for the movement to Make America Great Again.