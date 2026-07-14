Hunter Biden is once again attempting to rewrite one of the most thoroughly documented political scandals in modern American history. As Miranda Devine reported in the New York Post, Hunter is on a shameless media blitz promoting his latest documentary while resurrecting the same tired conspiracy theories that collapsed years ago and concocting some new ones.

This time, Hunter claims that the infamous laptop was somehow transformed into a collection of fabricated “mixed tapes” by a cast of villains that supposedly included Rudy Giuliani, Russians, former psychiatrist Dr. Keith Ablow, and me.

That allegation is false. Let me state this as plainly as I possibly can. I never possessed Hunter Biden’s laptop. I never possessed the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. I never communicated with Rudy Giuliani or anyone else about obtaining, reviewing, distributing, or publishing the laptop or its contents.

Everything I know about Hunter Biden’s laptop I learned by reading the New York Post and Ms. Devine’s two best selling books “Laptop From Hell” and “The Big Guy” just as millions of other Americans did.

Hunter’s effort to lump me into this fictional narrative is nothing more than an attempt to manufacture villains because he cannot escape the facts. Those facts are not in dispute.

Hunter Biden abandoned the laptop at John Paul Mac Isaac’s repair shop in Delaware in April 2019. When it was never reclaimed, Mac Isaac ultimately turned the device over to the FBI. FBI investigators possessed the laptop for months before the story became public. Independent forensic examinations concluded that the data was authentic. The laptop itself was later introduced as evidence during Hunter Biden’s federal gun prosecution. His own attorneys never succeeded in proving it was fabricated because it wasn’t.

The contents have been corroborated repeatedly by emails, text messages, financial records, photographs, videos, witness testimony, congressional investigations, and subsequent reporting. Those are facts not conspiracy theories.

Yet Hunter continues insisting that somehow everyone else is lying and he’s the only one who’s right. That strategy may work in Hollywood documentaries financed by wealthy benefactors eager to rehabilitate his reputation. It may appeal to sympathetic podcast hosts and friendly interviewers who never challenge his claims. It may even satisfy those who desperately want history rewritten. It cannot change reality.

The laptop revealed embarrassing details about Hunter Biden’s personal life, but it also exposed serious questions surrounding his overseas business dealings, his relationships with foreign interests, and the extraordinary access that appeared to accompany the Biden family name. Those issues deserved scrutiny then, and they deserve scrutiny now.

Instead of addressing those questions honestly, Hunter has chosen a familiar strategy: attack the messengers, invent conspiracies, and accuse innocent people of participating in some elaborate political plot. I refuse to allow my name to become part of that fiction.

The irony is impossible to ignore. For years, Hunter Biden and his political allies insisted the laptop was “Russian disinformation.” That claim has collapsed under the weight of overwhelming evidence. The authenticity of the device has been established repeatedly. Even major news organizations that once dismissed the story were eventually forced to acknowledge the truth.

Now that the “Russian disinformation” narrative has failed, Hunter has simply invented a new one. Apparently, facts are flexible whenever they become politically inconvenient.

Addiction is a tragedy. Recovery deserves respect. But neither addiction nor recovery erases documentary evidence. Neither does it change emails that were sent, business transactions that occurred, photographs that exist, or records that have been authenticated. Nor does it justify falsely accusing people who had absolutely nothing to do with the laptop.

Americans have watched this saga unfold for years. They are perfectly capable of distinguishing between verified evidence and public relations. History should be written from facts, not from documentaries designed to salvage damaged reputations.

Hunter Biden may be able to rewrite his script. He cannot rewrite history.