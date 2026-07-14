Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Allison Guerriero's avatar
Allison Guerriero
9m

So now you were involved with Hunter’s laptop according to him? That’s a new one on me. Does he really think that people are going to believe him?

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Lon pearson's avatar
Lon pearson
30m

God has said that there are six things he hates, seven are an abomination to him. A lying tongue, and bearer of false witness are both mentioned, so truth is evidently the only thing he will tolerate.

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