Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Tom's avatar
Tom
10h

Truly a piece of shit just like his father is. Rubbish.

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Ernie's avatar
Ernie
10h

Mr. Stone, stay on your reporting of this unrepentant sinner. He hurt a lot of people and I will pray for him.

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