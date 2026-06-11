Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
29m

Asap. I have said this since she was first elected and the news broke BACK THEN .. she married her brother so he could get in the country.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
30m

Omar’s survival depends on the same scam that protects every protected asset of the Deep State-media complex: bury the facts, smear the questioner, invoke identity, and dare Republicans to blink. No more blinking. Minnesota’s Fifth has become a warning flare for the country, where the Red-Green Alliance uses grievance politics as body armor while taxpayers get fleeced and radicals gain institutional power. The response must be total political warfare within the law: subpoenas, ethics complaints, hearings, records demands, donor exposure, election pressure, and criminal referrals where the evidence supports them. Omar is not inevitable. She is vulnerable. Cast her out—from the Mississippi RIVER to the SEA!

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