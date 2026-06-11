The recent wave of indictments and convictions in Minnesota’s massive Medicare and Medicaid fraud schemes has laid bare the seedy, criminal reality of unchecked third-world migration. Billions of taxpayer dollars intended for vulnerable Americans—autism therapy for children, home healthcare, pandemic relief—have been systematically looted by networks predominantly composed of Somali immigrants and their associates.

Cases like Feeding Our Future, which siphoned over $250 million (with estimates climbing higher), and ongoing autism Medicaid fraud exceeding $90 million in a single recent indictment, reveal patterns of fraud, kickbacks, money laundering to foreign terror groups, and outright theft on an industrial scale. Federal prosecutors and even CMS under the Trump administration have taken unprecedented steps, including withholding funds from Minnesota’s program until oversight improves.

This explosion of accountability has raised uncomfortable but necessary questions about the broader integration—or lack thereof—of certain migrant communities. Time and again, the data shows elevated rates of welfare dependency, fraud, and crime from the Somali diaspora in Minnesota. The left-wing media and Democrat politicians have long shielded these communities with narratives of victimhood and “diversity is our strength,” refusing to acknowledge the cultural and criminal pathologies imported from failed states. But the dam has broken. Public outrage is growing, and the political cover is evaporating.

At the center of this rotten ecosystem stands Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Far from a peripheral figure, Omar functions as the political kingpin and shield for these networks in Minneapolis and across the entire state of Minnesota. Through no accident, her rise to power coincided with the entrenchment of these fraud schemes. Her refusal to condemn or distance herself from the criminal elements in her community, combined with her own long-standing, unrefuted scandals, makes her the symbol of everything wrong with importing incompatible cultures and then elevating the worst of those communities to high office. The time to strike against Omar is now while she is most vulnerable.

The Viral Brother-Marriage Claims: Never Debunked, Never Invalidated

For years, viral allegations that Rep. Ilhan Omar married her biological brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, in 2009 as part of an immigration fraud scheme have circulated despite ferocious left-wing media cover-ups, dismissals as “racist conspiracy theories,” and outright censorship. These claims have never been debunked. Not one piece of contradictory evidence has been produced by Omar, her defenders, or fact-checkers. Instead, the response has been deflection, deletions of social media evidence, and lawfare against those who dared investigate.

Even if the statute of limitations has expired for some criminal charges related to the 2009 marriage (though conspiracy and perjury angles remain possible), this scandal is more than sufficient to justify Omar’s immediate ouster from Congress. Rep. Tony Gonzales and Rep. Eric Swalwell were recently forced to resign from Congress amidst sexual impropriety scandals that disgraced the chamber. Omar’s conduct is arguably much worse than either of theirs—marriage fraud, perjury, tax fraud, potential student loan fraud, and shielding a web of criminality in her district. But it is the marriage fraud that is perhaps the most egregious and most telling of the true nature of the Somalis invading our nation. They are coming over here to scam the taxpayer, cut every corner, take advantage of the system until the day they can overwhelm us and implement Sharia Law on our shores.

Ilhan Abdullahi Omar did not enter the United States under her birth identity. In 1995, she arrived as part of a fraudulent asylum claim using the “Omar” family name—an unrelated family granted asylum. Her true birth name was Ilhan Nur Said Elmi. Her genetic father was Nur Said Elmi Mohamed; her genetic sister Sahra Noor (formerly Sahra Nur Said Elmi). Three other siblings—Leila Nur Said Elmi, Mohamed Nur Said Elmi, and Ahmed Nur Said Elmi—received asylum in the United Kingdom under their real names. This split-family deception allowed Ilhan, Sahra, and their father to game the U.S. system while others went to the UK.

Public records confirm this. Social Security numbers for “Nur Omar Mohamed,” “Ilhan Abdullahi Omar,” and “Sahra Noor” were issued in Virginia in 1995-1996. Address records place the family at Arlington, Virginia locations. UK records show only one each of Leila, Mohamed, and Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Sahra Noor has publicly identified only one sister (Ilhan) and referred to the same man as father. Screenshots from Sahra’s Facebook (published by Preya Samsundar in 2016) show “Nur Said” as father. A 1997 UK marriage certificate for Leila Nur Said Elmi lists her father as “Nur Said Elmi.”

Instagram posts from Ilhan’s old “Hameey” account (later IlhanMN) show family photos: one of Leila Elmi, Nur Said, and Ilhan on an August 2011 East Africa trip (captioned by Ilhan); another of Leila and Ilhan with caption “I heart my sisters.” A December 2016 social media post by Suleiman Axoow places Ilhan at dinner with “her lovely sis Leila Elmi” shortly after Ilhan’s cab harassment incident (where she initially claimed to be with her “sister”). Axoow even linked the Leila Elmi account. Ilhan has steadfastly refused to name any siblings besides Sahra— the only rational explanation is protecting the UK-based siblings’ presence and identities.

On February 12, 2009, Ilhan Omar legally married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a UK citizen born April 4, 1985—the same birthdate and name as her brother. Omar herself confirmed the marriage in an August 18, 2016 statement, claiming it was a genuine relationship that ended around June 2011, followed by a faith-tradition divorce, with legal divorce pending. She called brother allegations “absurd and offensive.”

Evidence shows otherwise. Omar and Elmi simultaneously attended North Dakota State University (NDSU) in Fargo from roughly 2009-2011. Address records reveal they lived together at 2608 Pacific Dr. South, Apt. 4 in August 2009—while Omar’s Islamically divorced first partner, Ahmed Hirsi (father of her children), also moved there. Later, both Omar and Hirsi moved to 2438 18th St. South; Elmi joined months later. Omar lived concurrently with the man she claimed to have divorced (Hirsi) and the man she was legally married to (Elmi). This arrangement facilitated immigration benefits for Elmi and likely favorable federal student aid treatment (married applicants’ parental assets are not considered for need-based calculations).

Critically, on June 12, 2012—while still legally married to Elmi—Omar gave birth to daughter Ilwad. An Instagram post from Elmi’s account shows him holding the newborn at the hospital, captioned as holding his “nieces” (sic). A niece would be his sister’s child. This directly contradicts Omar’s later claims of no contact with Elmi after June 2011.

In 2015, during a widely reported trip to London, archived Instagram posts from Omar’s “hameey” account show her posing with Ahmed Elmi. These photos—posted under her own account and later deleted after the scandal broke—prove contact well after June 2011. Elmi has admitted being in the photos. On August 2, 2017, Omar filed an “Application for an Order for Service by Alternate Means” in her Minnesota divorce from Elmi. She swore under penalty of perjury (Minn. Stat. § 358.116) that she had no contact with Elmi after June 2011 and did not know his whereabouts or anyone who did. This was false on multiple counts. Minnesota perjury law allows up to five years per instance; Omar perjured herself repeatedly.

Additional evidence includes Elmi’s own posts calling Leila’s twin daughters his “nieces” (Omar “liked” one); Omar posting with the same girls in Camden Lock Village during the 2015 #londontrip, calling them her nieces. School records from Haverstock School (Camden) confirm Ahmed lived with guardian Leila. Recent Instagram posts show Leila and Ahmed referring to each other as “mum” and “son.” St. Paul Public Schools records show “Ahmed N. Elmi” (DOB 04.04.1985) enrolled at Arlington Senior High School 2002-2003, living with his father Nur Said Elmi Mohamed—the same man Ilhan publicly calls father. No other person matches this exact name and birthdate.

The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board found Omar violated state campaign finance laws, forcing reimbursement of thousands in misused funds. More damningly, her 2014 and 2015 federal tax returns were filed as “joint” with Ahmed Hirsi—a man who was not her legal husband (she was married to Elmi). Under 26 U.S.C. § 7206(1), willfully filing a false return under penalty of perjury is a felony (up to 3 years prison, $100k+ fine). Omar later filed amended returns; the originals and amendments sit with the IRS and Minnesota DOR. These falsifications occurred while she held public office.

Private investigators for Big Tent Republicans PAC Director Anton J. Lazzaro legally collected discarded items such as Coca-Cola cans, hair, cigarette butts from Omar’s Washington, DC residence with surveillance photos documenting the operations on her 2016 Toyota Camry and near her home with then-lover Timothy Mynett.

Endeavor DNA Laboratories produced a full profile. Parallel collection from Elmi’s London address (339 North End Road, Fulham; also linked to sister Leila) yielded matching samples. The DNA Siblingship Report shows a 99.9999% probability of full siblingship between Omar and Elmi. Lazzaro publicized this on IlhanOmarDNA.com, offering Omar $1 million and his red Ferrari for a 5-second swab to disprove it. She refused, denied the findings, and attacked Lazzaro as a liar.

The Cover-Up and Subsequent Lawfare Campaign Against Top Whistleblower

Despite overwhelming, multi-year evidence from public records, social media archives (many of which were deleted after exposure), genealogy databases, unaltered photos, and now DNA, Omar has been politically shielded. U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger, who served in the District of Minneapolis under both Obama and Biden, wrote to Omar’s counsel stating his office was not investigating immigration status claims—willful blindness that set the tone. Social media accounts went dark; incriminating posts vanished. Omar responded to inquiries by smearing questioners as racists rather than providing evidence.

The most egregious retaliation targeted Lazzaro, the most outspoken and visible of Omar’s critics. While managing Republican Lacy Johnson’s opposition campaign against Omar in 2020, Lazzaro spent over $300,000 investigating the brother-marriage claims. After publicizing DNA results and offering the public test, he faced selective prosecution. His consensual adult relationships on popular “Sugar Daddy” websites were twisted by Democrat officials and prosecutors into a fabricated sex-trafficking ring. His home was raided by armed agents; the story leaked immediately to the far-left Daily Beast with the reporter admitting coordination with Asst. U.S. Attorney Laura Provinzino, a donor and friend of far-left Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

During the trial, government witnesses confirmed no prostitution occurred. Prosecutors repeatedly invoked “Trump” during trial amid peak level of Trump Derangement Syndrome among the masses. Lazzaro was eventually convicted in the kangaroo court on all counts and sentenced to 21 years in a sickening case of lawfare against a Trump supporter and effective Omar critic. Provinzino was later rewarded with a Biden appointment as a U.S. District Judge in Minnesota. Lazzaro’s ongoing lawsuit against Omar for defamation—seeking damages, declaratory judgment on siblingship, and injunctive relief—highlights how she and the system that has fostered her have chilled his speech while he remains incarcerated.

Lazzaro deserves serious consideration of having his sentence commuted by President Trump, who remains doggedly focused on the plight of lawfare victims. The selective prosecution, as millions of other men engage in similar arrangements among lawful-aged consenting adults without being subjected to federal raids and prosecutions, reeks of political targeting to protect Omar.

The Time Is Now: This is the Last Chance to Hold Omar Accountable

Years later, in 2026, the dam is truly breaking. The Trump administration’s DOJ, with Vice President JD Vance publicly confirming, is investigating Omar over immigration fraud and family finances. President Trump has called for her to be “thrown out of the United States.” House Oversight moves, including subpoena efforts on immigration records, signal momentum is building against Omar. The Somali fraud scandals have stripped away the protective narrative. Omar’s district has become a cautionary tale of what happens when the third world comes to America. They don’t assimilate to our culture; we instead adopt more of their backward traditions as the virtues of civilization slip away.

Omar is an anti-American stain on our political system. Her fraudulent entry, marriage to her brother for apparent immigration and financial gain, perjurious court filings, tax fraud, and role as political shield for criminal networks in Minnesota demand immediate accountability. The evidence is chronological, documented, photographic, testimonial, and genetically conclusive. Left-wing media cover has failed; deletions and smears have fallen short; and lawfare against investigators has failed to erase the truth.

Even where statutes of limitations may bar some prosecutions, ethical and political removal from office is fully justified—precedented by actions against other members for far less. House Republicans must seize this moment. Subpoena records, hold hearings, refer for ethics investigation, and force a vote on expulsion. The constituents of Minnesota’s Fifth District deserve representation that upholds the Constitution and the rule of law, not evades them. The broader message to would-be fraudsters and incompatible imports is clear: America is a no-go zone for your devious schemes. President Trump, Attorney General Todd Blanche, House Republican leadership—you must act now. History will judge those who had the evidence and the moment but lacked the courage. Ilhan Omar must go.