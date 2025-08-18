The populist Make Europe Great Again (MEGA) conference in Chisinau, Moldova began with an international incident as Czech MEP Ondřej Dostál and Greek politician Dimos Thanasoulas of the NIKI party were denied entrance into the country.

This followed an announcement from the Moldovan Electoral Commission that they would not register the Victory bloc, primary opposition to the far-left ruling party, for the upcoming national elections in September. They claimed campaign finance laws under the guise that Russia was backing the Victory bloc. This is the same blueprint that has been used to alter the results in European countries in recent months.

“For the last two years, the Republic of Moldova has been in a Chika of sorts, similar to an exceptional commission in the Soviet commission, setting up these exceptional commissions to take the place of the normal electoral commission, the courts and the minister of Justice. Three people have been appointed to decide who will be elected, who will go to the election and who will be banned,” Moldovan MP Vadim Fotescu of the Moldovan SOR Party said to Stone Cold Truth.

“The President and the ruling party removed our official language and banned it. In the last parliamentary session, they brought up 79 positions pushing them through without any discussion,” Fotescu continued.

Current President Maia Sandu has turned the country into a dictatorship, ruthlessly supporting the globalist agenda. Sandu supports Moldovan integration in the European Union and continuing support for the Russia/Ukraine war. It is feared by the Victory Party that Sandu’s aggressively pro-Ukraine stance could draw Moldova into the war considering the impoverished nation is located between Romania and Ukraine She is heavily backed by George Soros and his network, working diligently as his enforcer to snuff out political opposition under the flimsy guise of protecting democracy.

“Soros’ main position is to capture all of the European states, all of our governments and destroy them. Tell me one country that has started to develop after George Soros puts his government in. There is nobody,” Alexei Lungu, leader of the Chance (Sansă) Party, told Stone Cold Truth, adding that Moldova has resorted to “Nazi” tactics through their crackdown on free speech. which has included removing over a dozen television stations from the airwaves over the past year.

“In Moldova, there are no rules, there are no laws, there are only criminal values. We do not have a USA Ambassador here in Moldova, and that is very very bad. The only one of our partners that can help us restore the rule of law here is the United States because for many years, the U.S. has backed the bad guys who have wrecked our country. We are not against the USA. We are not against Europe. We are against Soros. We are against USAID, and we are against the European Union’s values. They are trying to destroy us and trying to get us into war,” Lungu said.

An overreach by the Sandu regime may raise the ire of the Trump administration. Brian Brown, the former executive director for the National Organization for Marriage with ties to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was hassled extensively while attempting to enter Moldova for the MEGA Conference. Upon his arrival to the conference, Brown was greeted with a hero’s welcome and explained how he was detained in an airport for over 50 hours before he was finally permitted to enter the country. Sandu’s brazen display of rank authoritarianism against a prominent U.S. conservative leader may put Moldova on the Trump administration’s radar and give the State Department administration the impetus to get involved to put Sandu’s authoritarian leftist government in line.

“No matter how hard the so-called pro-EU authorities in Chisinau try, their attitude towards some of the MEGA conference guests showed the true and terrible face of this pseudo-liberal regime,” Dragoș Moldoveanu, foreign affairs representative of the AUR Party that hosted the MEGA Conference, told Stone Cold Truth. “How does what happened here differ from censorship in the Soviet Union? Not by much. In the Republic of Moldova, freedom of opinion is a lie because conservatives are banned. This is not what occurs in a free and democratic society.”

The developments in Moldova are another instance showing that the EU, not Russia, is the real threat to democracy across the continent. Romanian elections were infamously cancelled last year after independent firebrand Călin Georgescu soared to the top of the polls and won the first round of voting back in November under the absurd notion that Russian interference swayed the results.

When the elections were rescheduled for May, Georgescu was charged with a litany of dubious crimes which prevented from running in the new presidential elections. The deck had been stacked by the EU to prevent the Romanian people from uprising against the globalist order.

"The communist Bolshevik system is continuing its heinous abuse," Georgescu said in a Facebook post after the charges were announced. "They are looking to invent evidence to justify stealing the election and to do anything in their efforts to block a new candidacy from me."

In March, National Rally leader Marine Le Pen was convicted of embezzlement in France for allegedly violating vague EU edicts. This put Le Pen under home confinement and will prevent her from running in the next French presidential election where she would have been the likely frontrunner.

German opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD) was declared an extremist group and subjected to harsh surveillance measures amidst open chatter that the organization will be outright banned. This was only reversed after Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Republican U.S. Senators took a stand against the German policies to suppress free speech.

The EU’s campaigns against fair, democratic elections are emerging out of desperation as the superstate senses its ability to manipulate the public is slipping away fast. With each authoritarian measure, the EU only proves the points of the conservative populists, and public opinion increasingly reflects this reality. Like what is happening now to the Russia-gate conspirators against Trump, the EU’s commissars who have ordered election interference in nations like Moldova will not be able to escape justice for long.