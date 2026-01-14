Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Mark
2h

Unfortunately, you can rule through fear and bullets for quite a long time. And the people don't have bullets. And they are mostly cosplaying revolutionaries. They don't have a real killer instinct, and they are not doing all they can to kill the government agents who are trying to kill them. But the government does have the killer instinct and is doing a very good job killing and suppressing.

Edouard d'Orange
1h

While I did give the article a "like", I don't agree with all of the points. Iran was not a sophisticated state prior to 1979, but a monarchy that wasn't terribly free. People don't always yearn for freedom when there are bread and circuses. The Roman Empire survived for a millennium, the Soviet Union (U.S.S.R.) lasted for about 60 years, communist China continues for over 75 years. When the Roman's and the U.S.S.R.'s empires couldn't and wouldn't support the government and keep the people fed, they fell. Iran seems to be suffering the same economic problems, due to sanctions, that are causing the problems. Besides, do that many people in Iran vividly remember what conditions were nearly 47 years ago?

