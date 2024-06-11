Is a Retaliatory Russian Nuclear Sub Attack on U.S. Imminent? w/ Col. John Mills | The StoneZONE

With the media, distracted by the unjust conviction of President Donald Trump, in a cold Manhattan courtroom, the Biden administration authorized the use of U.S. missiles to strike targets inside Russia on behalf of Ukraine. France and the UK are also prepared to make missile strikes inside Russia.

Colonel John Mills, a veteran geo-political strategist and counterterrorism expert joins Roger Stone to discuss the latest on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, telling Stone that the authorization of the use of U.S. missiles in Russia crosses a red line with Putin. He expresses concern due to the presence of Russian nuclear Subs in the Gulf of Mexico. Mills insists the location of the Russian missiles is in retaliation for the authorization of the US taxpayer-funded missile attacks on Russia.

The StoneZONE also plays footage of veteran criminal defense attorney, David Schoen, who explains that the Judge's ruling in Steve Bannon's sentencing hearing was predetermined and contrary to all of the Judges's previous comments and rulings in the case.

Roger Stone speaks about what will happen in the event that terrorists shut down the U.S. electrical grid. He explains the importance of using satellite networks for communications. Find out more at Sat123.com/Stone.

Find Roger:

Official Website: StoneZONE.com

Substack Blog: rogerstone.substack.com

Twitter: @RogerJStoneJr

Truth Social: @RealRogerStone

Gab: @RogerJStoneJr

Telegram: @RogerStoneJr

Support Roger:

If you want to donate directly to help him in his ongoing legal battles, you can donate to the Stone Defense Fund at StoneDefenseFund.com

You can also pick up some merchandise from the official StoneZONE shop. Items like the world-famous Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong t-shirt are available alongside signed books, signed "Roger" Stone Paperweights, and much more. Check it out today at StoneZONE.shop

Another great way to support Roger, and the StoneZONE, is on Cameo, where you can buy a custom video message from the man himself: Cameo.com/RogerStone

When you use promo code 'STONE' with any of our show sponsors, not only do you get steep discounts, but you support Roger and the StoneZONE:

MyPillow.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyStore.com: Promo code 'STONE'

MyPatriotCigars.com: Promo code 'STONE'

CardioMiracle.com: Promo code 'STONE'



Interesting in sponsoring The StoneZONE?

Reach out at podcast@stonezone.com

