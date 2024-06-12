IS JACK SMITH'S APPOINTMENT EVEN LEGAL? w/ Attorney Paul Kamenar | The StoneZONE w/ Roger Stone

Counsel for the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC), Paul Kamenar, joins Roger Stone and co-host Troy Smith, arguing that the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who ran the Russian witch hunt against Donald Trump was illegal because Mueller had never had his appointment confirmed by the Congress and the Attorney General had no power to appoint someone already in the Justice Department to pursue a crime.

Although that case failed in the DC courts, Kamenar insists it was wrongly decided, and since Trump's lawyers have raised the same argument about special council Jack Smith in Florida, Kamenar believes that the courts will ultimately void Smith's appointment as well as his indictments in both Florida and DC.

Stone and Smith also review the breaking news of Hunter Biden's indictment on tax charges, but Stone points out the numerous more serious federal crimes such as illegal lobbying, influence peddling, money laundering, tax evasion, and sex with underage minors that Hunter has not, and likely will not ever face trial for.

