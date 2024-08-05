It isn’t that uncommon for politicians to change positions over the years.

Occasionally it is due to a legitimate change of heart, like Tulsi Gabbard fully evolving from a left-wing Democrat to a MAGA Republican after realizing just how insane the Democrat Party is.

But cases like Tulsi’s are the exception — not the rule.

Even politicians who are generally solid on most of the issues I believe in succumb to political pressure and flip flop from time to time.

Take Sen. Josh Hawley, who did a complete 180 on Right to Work in a bid to garner support from labor unions, publicly declaring his opposition to the pro-worker freedom law.

This is after Hawley spent a decade opposing Right to Work, even once Tweeting that it’s “time for an end to union-backed candidates in the GOP.”

But there is perhaps no politician in America today, maybe ever, who has flip-flopped more than Kamala Harris.

She went from being a tough on crime prosecutor, known for her harsh sentencing fueling the very mass incarcerations the left rails against today, to being a “champion” for criminal justice reform, even helping bail out violent criminals during the height of 2020’s BLM “summer of love” riots, when it was popular on the left.

But now that those radical anti-law and order positions are no longer the hot thing, she has reverted back to her roots, being described as a “prosecutor president.”

Here is a selection of major issues where Kamala Harris has flip-flopped on over the years:

Marijuana

On the issue of marijuana, she went from locking up countless non-violent offenders for decades, and being a vocal opponent of legalization as recently as 2016, to being a “champion” on the issue, co-sponsoring a Senate bill to remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act in 2018.

I’m sure she got a lot of pushback from California voters for her pro-marijuana position in 2018! *Sarcasm*

Illegal Immigrations

One of her most well-known position reversals is on the border and illegal immigration as a whole.

The one-time “climate czar” — a role she is now jumping through hoops to downplay — used to champion some of the most radical, far-left, open borders positions possible.

In 2019, then-Senator Harris responded to calls for abolishing ICE by stating: “I think there is no question that we’ve got to critically reexamine ICE and its role and the way it is being administered and the work it is doing.”

During an appearance on The View, she advocated for decriminalizing illegal border crossings, declaring that “I am in favor of saying that we are not going to treat people who are undocumented and cross the border as criminals.”

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Speaking to fake news CNN’s Jake Tapper, she endorsed universal healthcare and Medicare For All for illegal immigrants!

But now that she is running for president in a general election, she has shifted her positions to the right - even going so far as to say that it is President Trump and Republicans who are weak on the border!

Just last week she made the audacious and provably false claim that “Donald Trump does not care about border security. He only cares about himself.”

And her flip-flopping goes on…

Climate Change

On climate issues, Harris has long been on the far-far-left.

As Senator, she signed on to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s so-called “Green New Deal.”

She even once dissuaded young people from having children due to climate change, describing so-called “climate anxiety” as “the fear of the future and the unknown of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children.”

For years Harris vocally supported a total nationwide ban on fracking…

… Until Biden announced he was not running for re-election.

Since being elevated to presumed Democrat nominee, she reversed course and changed her position - which considering how unpopular a fracking ban is in swing states like Pennsylvania, it is a transparent political move.

Socialized Medicine

When Kamala Harris got elected to the Senate, one of the first things she did was sign on to socialist Bernie Sanders’ socialized healthcare bill, labeled “Medicare for All.” She was just one of 16 Senators to co-sponsor.

Bernie’s extreme proposal would have costed taxpayers $34 trillion over a decade, and forced 180 million people off their private insurance plans.

But, not surprisingly, she backed off from her support for socialized medicine - this time in 2019 as she was running for president.

At least this time Harris had a little self awareness, stating that she knew she would be “called a flip-flopper” over the move.

Second Amendment

When Kamala Harris ran for president in 2020, she ran to the left of some of the most virulent anti-gunners like Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

She called mandatory gun buybacks (aka gun confiscation), a “great idea” that she would implement by executive action within her "first 100 days."

She spoke about using “lists” of gun owners to go door to door and seize firearms.

But now … you guessed it … she has walked back those comments, and is instead pushing far less radical gun control measures.

A Harris campaign spokesperson told pro-gun website The Reload, “The VP will not push for a mandatory buy back as president,” adding that “She has expressed support for red flag laws, universal background checks and an assault weapons ban.”

She is a complete a total fake…

Harris is a complete and total fake who will say one thing to one crowd, and then the exact opposite to another crowd just a day later.

Not only that, but she will become a completely different person depending on the crowd she is speaking to.

Just look at the difference between the two videos below.

First, this is Kamala speaking to a crowd in Atlanta, Georgia a week ago:

Now listen to how she spoke to a group of drag queens in Los Angeles just a week before that:

After watching those two clips, how can anyone knock President Trump for saying that he did not know she was Black until just a few years ago?

Trump said: “So I've known her a long time - indirectly, not directly very much - and she was always of Indian heritage. And she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black.”

Trump concluded: “And now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

I wonder what could have made him unsure whether she is Indian or Black????

So what’s the moral of the story?

If you want to know where Kamala will fall on a certain issue, just look where the wind is blowing among whatever voters she needs to win.

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