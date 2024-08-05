Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Paul's avatar
Paul
Aug 5, 2024

Just the fact that 40% of Americans would select her as president spells are doom. We need a miracle.

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