ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK! Biden’s Double Game - Trump’s Strong Hand Required | The StoneZONE

Longtime Republican-Jewish activist Jason Lyons - who played key roles in the elections of Gov. and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Pres. Donald Trump - tells StoneZONE host Roger Stone and co-host Troy Smith that "Israel and, by extension, Jewish people across the world, are dealing with a rise in anti-Semitism not seen since 1933 in Germany."

"The protests and encampments are the latest spillover from the October 7th massacre and subsequent retaliation in Gaza. Currently, Israel is dealing with a President Joe Biden who most recently threatened to cut off Israel and is using his executive powers to satisfy a percentage of his base that's anti-Israel for the sole purpose of gaining potential votes in the upcoming presidential election," said Lyons.

"What will a second Trump presidency look like towards Israel if the Jewish vote does not come in any better than 2020? Also, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have publicly said that they are not going to be around a second time. Who is going to watch Israel's back and American-Jewish interests here at home?" said Lyons, who has served as a Jewish liaison to the Republican Party for nearly two decades.

Stone and Smith later talk about the bombshell announcement that Donald Trump has accepted to debate Joe Biden on CNN, as well as on ABC News, which Stone expressed concerns about. Biden demanded that CNN turn off Trump's microphone anytime Biden is speaking. Stone also questioned the fairness of having virulent Trump-haters Dana Bash and Jake Tapper as the moderators. "I don't get my news from CNN for the same reason I don't eat out of the toilet," Stone tells Smith.

Troy Smith noted a recent story that said the National Archive reported that the legendary picture of President Richard M. Nixon and Elvis Presley was the No 1 requested photograph in the National Archive. Smith asked Stone about the legendary meeting between the President and "The King."

