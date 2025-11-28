Over many years, I’ve developed a personal sense of style that blends the best of British Savile Row tailoring with the elegance of traditional American Ivy League style.

Not everyone appreciates the classic silhouette I inherited from Fred Astaire, Cary Grant, Gary Cooper, and Edward VIII.

I favor a soft shouldered single or double-breasted jacket, fuller drape in the chest and back, and fullcut pleated trousers which are suspender from the shoulder by suspenders, which the British call braces.

It’s laughable to hear critics mock my “baggy” pants when they fail to understand the tradition, comfort, and sophistication behind this look.

Many men — particularly young men developing their style — have asked me where they can find quality, classic clothing like mine.

The answer has always been custom tailoring, which many assume is unavailable or prohibitively expensive. Neither is true.

I am therefore proud to announce the official launch of The Roger Stone Menswear Collection — an exclusive, limited-edition collaboration that captures my signature look and uncompromising attention to detail.

Every piece reflects what I stand for:

fine craftsmanship, bold choices, perfect fit, and unapologetic confidence. From cutaway collars to hand-finished buttonholes, this is how a gentleman should dress.

The collection offers options for every budget but remember Stone’s Rule:

“Good things are not cheap, and cheap things are not good.”

Enjoy

— Roger Stone

P.S.

If you’re building a proper wardrobe, start with the classic navy blazer. Mine available in single- and double-breasted models is exceptional.