Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JulieGardener's avatar
JulieGardener
6h

Congratulations Roger!!!

I wish you the best in this endeavor.

Happy Tails

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture