Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Janet Young's avatar
Janet Young
1d

Call me pro-Russia if you must but I’m done and have been done years ago. Zelenskyy knew about the biden crime family and kept the information from the Trump administration so he could profit when biden stole the 2020 election. Obama knew about the biden corruption and he and biden/harris spied on the sitting president Donald Trump. Zelenskyy played the US while the demented biden gave him everything plus more. After all Zelenskyy knew he could hand over all the information on what the bidens crimes were. How much blackmail went on between them. Zelenskyy now thinks he can bad mouth President Trump and not suffer the consequences? No more money to Ukraine. Ukraine is and always has been corrupt so stop financing corruption

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
1d

Zalensky is a dictator hell-bent on starting WWIII! He has no interest in peace as elections would throw him out and he’d likely be killed.

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