Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
4h

That slime-bucket belongs in the Supermax showers and the pivotal chapter in his next memoirs should be titled, “I was the bitch of cell-block C”.

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Just An American's avatar
Just An American
4h

Comey: The Penultimate Untouchable Theater Kid. It's like Washington DC spawned an over-tall version of itself: a self-indulgent Weird Science experiment that enjoys hiding in window coverings while posting on teenager populated social media networks, hanging onto that shred of popularity he never actually had.

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