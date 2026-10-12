Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Barbara J Sudell's avatar
Barbara J Sudell
3d

We all know that it was a lie. All of it. Yes, they all need to be prosecuted. Tell someone with the power to do so, to get going and do it. We the People unfortunately don't seem to have that kind of power.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3d

Roger Stone’s decades-long friendship with Donald Trump does not give politicians or reporters permission to smear him. His categorical denial strikes at the foundation of this accusation: he says the supposed calls and briefing never happened. Outlets that amplified Hutchinson’s account without seeking his response deprived readers of the central dispute while handing Trump’s opponents a ready-made scandal. A witness’s “understanding” cannot carry the weight of verified participation, coordination, or intent. Stone deserves a fair accounting, and any proven fabrication under oath deserves accountability. The public should demand evidence before accepting another damaging narrative about a Trump supporter. Political hostility cannot excuse reckless reporting.

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