Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The old Republican establishment never feared Vance because he lacked talent. It feared him because he has it. He speaks fluent MAGA without losing working-class realism, faith, family, economics, or restraint. That is rare. On Iran, he is threading the needle: respecting the anti-war instincts of the Trump coalition while defending a strategy that keeps America strong, avoids quagmires, and holds Tehran accountable. The neocons want another sermon about resolve. Vance offers something better: resolve with a brake pedal. For 2026, that makes him more than a vice president. It makes him a message weapon.

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Peter Henne's avatar
Peter Henne
2h

Amen

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