JFK Murder Re-Examined. Shot From Front And Back = Conspiracy! The StoneZONE w/ Roger Stone

Roger Stone, author of the New York Times Best Seller ‘The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ,’ believes that Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was at the helm of a plot which included the CIA, the mob, Big Texas Oil, the Secret Service, and the Pentagon, to murder our 35th President, John F. Kennedy.

Stone demolishes the conclusions of the Warren Commission that Lee Harvey Oswald killed JFK and acted alone.

Dr. Paul Maurer, who never really lets StoneZONE co-host Troy Smith get a word in edgewise, outlines precisely why he believes that the bullet shot wound in Kennedy’s throat was an entry wound, rather than an “exit wound” as the Wareen Commission insisted. By establishing that Kennedy’s throat wound was from the front, Dr. Maurer demolishes the fake news media-propped up claim that “Kennedy was shot by Oswald from behind and acted alone.”

Although Dr. Maurer points out that the removable bubble-top had been removed from JFK’s limousine, Dr. Maurer pointed out that it was plastic and would not disturb the path of a bullet, although it could have marginally slowed it. Stone pointed out that the bubble-top would have obscured a clear kill shot from a sniper with a precision scope and that VP Lyndon Johnson himself had instructed his aide, Bill Moyers, to order the Secret Service to remove the bubble-top. It had, in fact, been raining and the sun had just come out. LBJ facilitated the kill shots to JFK.

