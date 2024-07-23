Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone
The Roger Stone Show
John Catsimatidis | 07-21-24
0:00
-10:34

John Catsimatidis | 07-21-24

Roger Stone's avatar
Roger Stone
Jul 23, 2024

John Catsimatidis is owner and CEO of Red Apple Media and host of Cats and Cosby, airing everyday at 5pm, and Cats Roundtable, airing every Sunday at 8pm. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture