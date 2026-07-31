Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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carl willis's avatar
carl willis
1h

great review of Biden Administration corruption toward nations seeking freedom...reminiscent of Jimmy Carters globalist CFR TriLats corrupt agenda toward Shah IRAN and Rhodesia/Zimbabwe insertion of dictator Robert Mugumbai

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8m

The lesson is bigger than Honduras. The lawfare-media cartel destroys reputations first, then lets prosecutors finish the job. JOH’s case had all the familiar signatures: incentivized witnesses, political timing, diplomatic pressure, media certainty, and silence about the corruption of his successors. Trump’s pardon did not merely free a man. It exposed a system. In Latin America, as in America, the real battle is sovereignty versus managed decline, national interest versus globalist manipulation, and lawful order versus narco-socialist chaos. JOH came home undaunted. That is why the crowd mattered. They were not just welcoming him back. They were rejecting the lie.

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