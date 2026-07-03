Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

The permanent political class wants Americans to treat Independence Day as a long weekend with approved slogans. Stone points back to something deeper: a Republic born from prayer, courage, sacrifice, and obedience to a higher law than government power. The Founders were imperfect men, but they understood what today’s administrative state denies: rights do not come from bureaucrats, judges, agencies, or kings. They come from Almighty God. That is why America is dangerous to every ruling-class machine. July 3 matters because before liberty was declared, it was contemplated. Before the fireworks, there was faith. Before the Republic, there was resolve.

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Diana Mara Henry's avatar
Diana Mara Henry
3h

A magnificent piece of writing, history, and inspiration! Thank you!

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