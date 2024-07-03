Kash Patel Joins Roger Stone To Talk About The Best Week In Donald Trump's Life | The StoneZONE

Kash Patel - who served as Senior Counsel to the House Intelligence Committee under Chairman Devin Nunes, as well as serving as a National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, in addition to his service as Chief of Staff to the U.S. Department of Defense - joins The StoneZONE to demolish the recycled myth that President Trump did not offer 10,000 National Guard troops to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and therefore to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on January 6. Patel brings the receipts, producing a DoD memo which memorializes Trump's offer.

Patel also analyzes yesterday's Supreme Court decision which grants immunity to all former Presidents for their Official Acts while in office.

Patel and Roger Stone outline the reasons why they both believe that President Joe Biden will not be the Democrat's Nominee for President, as well as analyzing the backstage maneuvering of former President Barack Obama to remove Biden and replace him with another nominee. Stone urged his viewers to purchase Patel's critically acclaimed book, Government Gangsters.

Roger Stone, a junior aide and later advisor to President Richard Nixon, interviews investigative journalist and author Nick Bryant regarding his revelatory new book, The Truth About Watergate: A Tale of Extraordinary Lies & Liars. Bryant's hot book demolishes The Washington Post/Bob Woodward/Carl Bernstein narrative about Watergate. Stone and Bryant both point to recently declassified documents that prove that the CIA knew in advance about the Watergate break-in and infiltrated the Watergate burglar team with at least four active CIA assets.

