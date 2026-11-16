Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
helene's avatar
helene
3h

I grew up in a time when Republicans were liberal on social issues like civil rights...NY State,

Massachusetts and many other states had one Dem and one Rep Senator and the Governorships went back and forth, as did the Mayor of NYC. For most of the country back then, the Dems were still Dixiecrats and tied to the Confederacy and wanting the return of slavery in some eyes, even with the presidency of FDR.

Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

I’m glad Roger dug this one up. The empty chair gets the laugh. The election returns deserve a second look. Keating drew more than 860,000 votes beyond what Barry Goldwater got in New York, and he still lost to Kennedy.

Keating had built a reputation of his own. In one Senate term, he warned about Soviet missiles in Cuba and helped break the filibuster against the Civil Rights Act. There’s a lesson for the New York GOP: give voters a reason to remember what you did before you ask them to remember the letter next to your name.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stone Cold Truth with Roger Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.